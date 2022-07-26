Cancer Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2028

The global cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 268.10 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.3%,

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of various types of cancer across the globe, rising public awareness about importance of early cancer diagnosis, and technological developments in diagnostic systems are some of the key factors fueling global market revenue growth

The global cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 268.10 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors such as increasing demand for cancer diagnostics tests due to easy availability and effectiveness, rising incidence of breast cancer, and initiatives by government and private organizations to create awareness about cancer are driving global market revenue growth.

Cancer is a one of the leading cause of death across the globe. In 2020 alone, around 10 million deaths were reported by World Health Organization. Excess consumption of alcohol, tobacco, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical fitness, and other associated diseases like diabetes could lead to various cancer types. Cancer mortality can reduce if detected early. Thus, early detection, screening, and accurate cancer diagnosis are of utmost importance. Cancer diagnostics is one such method that helps to identify different proteins and biomarkers that could help in suspecting presence of cancer. Some of the widely used cancer diagnostics tests are imaging, laboratory tests, genetic tests, biopsy, and endoscopy. Factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and lung cancer worldwide, rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure, improvements in healthcare sector, and increasing demand for effective screening tests are supporting global market revenue growth. In addition, rise in funds for research and development activities and increasing focus of market players to develop more affordable and advanced diagnostics tests and kits is expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3707

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fischer Scientific, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Roche Diagnostics, FUJIFILM Corporation, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin, Myriad Genetics Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cancer Diagnostics Inc., Vela Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, AMOY Diagnostics CO. LTD., Quidel Corporation, Bio SB, Biocartis, and Exact Science.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Imaging

Laboratory Test

Genetic Test

Biopsy

Endoscopy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Blood Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Order this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3707

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Cancer Diagnostics market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some key highlights in the report:

Based on test type, the imaging segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Increasing prevalence of types of cancer, rising healthcare and diagnostic expenditure, high demand for advanced imaging tests such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) mammography, Computed Tomography (CT) scan for quick and pain-free primary diagnosis and rising investments to develop more enhanced imaging test are boosting segment revenue growth.

Among the application segments, the breast cancer segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. Breast cancer is one of the most commonly caused cancers across the globe. Factors such as increasing awareness programs, initiatives by government and private firms to promote breast cancer awareness, and increasing investments to launch new detection products are fueling segment growth.

The cancer diagnostics market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as high awareness about early detection and cancer diagnosis, rising prevalence of types of cancer, high investments in R&D activities, availability of advanced cancer diagnostic tests, and presence of skilled healthcare professionals.

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. Factors such as high prevalence of cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, increasing awareness about early cancer diagnosis, and favorable government initiatives are boosting market growth in Asia Pacific.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3707

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.