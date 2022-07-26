Kansas Supreme Court appoints Mark Braun to Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed retired Judge Mark Braun, formerly of the 3rd Judicial District, to a four-year term on the Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel.

Braun, Topeka, will serve until June 30, 2026.

The Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel provides advisory opinions to judges who ask whether a future course of conduct would violate the Code of Judicial Conduct. All members of the Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel are retired justices or judges.

Advisory opinions are public and are published by the clerk of the appellate courts.