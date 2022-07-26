Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for June 2022 

BOSTON, MA — July 26, 2022 - Local unemployment rates dropped in three labor areas, increased in nineteen and remained unchanged in two labor market areas, in the state during the month of June compared to May, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to June 2021, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which estimates are published, fourteen areas gained jobs. The largest percentage increases occurred in the Barnstable Town (+8.6%), Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury Town (+2.0%), New Bedford (+1.9%), and Pittsfield (+1.8%) areas.

From June 2021 to June 2022, all fifteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+5.8%), Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem (+4.6%), Springfield (+4.3%), and Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford (+4.1%) areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide-unadjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 was 3.5 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point over-the-month.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of June 2022 was 3.7 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the May 2022 estimate of 3.9 percent.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 3,400 jobs in June, and an over-the-year gain of 164,700 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

NOTES: The preliminary July 2022 and the revised June 2022 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, August 19, 2022; local unemployment statistics will be released on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/lmi. See the 2022 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

###