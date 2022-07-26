Submit Release
Joint Statement from Governor McKee, Mayor Grebien and Brett Johnson of Fortuitous Partners

RHODE ISLAND, July 26 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, and Brett Johnson of Fortuitous Partners today issued the following statement:

"Thank you to the Commerce Corporation Board – with tonight's vote, the construction on the Tidewater Landing Stadium Project can now continue. Together, all the parties have come to an agreement on a public-private partnership which includes clear taxpayer protections in place and commits more private dollars to the stadium than any other project of its kind in the United Soccer League.

The Tidewater Landing development, on the banks of the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, is a gamechanger for both the city of Pawtucket and the state of Rhode Island. A multi-use stadium will be the anchor of the development which will include housing, restaurants, retail stores, and recreational amenities. Rhode Islanders and visitors will be able to attend a soccer game or a concert, enjoy the Riverwalk, grab a bite, or call Tidewater Landing home. This world-class destination on Pawtucket's riverfront will support thousands of jobs and create millions of dollars of tax revenue.

This project will help us continue Rhode Island's economic momentum and we look forward to the project's official groundbreaking."

