Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Size to Worth USD 102.08 Billion at a CAGR 4.1% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Rising number of renovation activities and increasing investments in construction sector, especially in developing countries, are drives revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decorative paints and coatings market size was USD 72.06 billion in 2020 and expected register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Decorative paints and coatings market revenue growth is due to high demand for these products from the construction sector.

Decorative paints and coatings is used to act as protective layer and prevent walls from cracks, water seepage, fungus, and algae. Decorative paints also increase aesthetic appeal of a structure and offer benefits such as protection from various environmental effects such as UV radiations, moisture, microorganisms, and heat, along with properties such as insulation, light absorption, reflection, and anti-skid features.

Major manufacturers are investing heavily to develop and launch advanced products in order to cater to ongoing demand from the construction sector, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, increasing need for aesthetically appealing infrastructures, commercial buildings, and residential buildings is driving demand for decorative paints and coatings. Governments of various countries across the globe are funding in infrastructure development, which is fueling decorative paints and coatings market revenue growth.

Major players Are: The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, RPM International Inc., Jotun Group, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

In September 2021, Asian Paints launched “ColourNext 2021” for top engineers, architect, and interior designers across Bangladesh. Color of the year “Cherish” was a source of inspiration for this year’s color range launch. Asian Paints collaborates with experts from different fields to put together comprehensive collection of materials, textures, colors, finishes and trends.

Acrylic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as it provides better weathering and oxidation resistance than alkyds or epoxies. The acrylic resins are durable, transparent, and water-resistant, as well as provide glossy external finish, and resistance to harsh weather conditions. Acrylic paints are durable, versatile and dries rapidly. It is water-based which means it can be thinned by mixing with water.

Emulsions segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Emulsions are high-quality paints used in interiors such as surface walls and ceilings, as these offer great coverage and ease of application, and are less toxic and contain low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

Solvent-based coatings segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Some of the commonly used solvents in the industry are aliphatic hydrocarbons, lacquer thinner, toluene, and xylene. China is the leading consumer of solvent-borne paints due to high product usage in the industrial and commercial construction.

Residential segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020. Decorative paints and coatings are majorly used in the construction sector. Rising disposable income is resulting in improving lifestyles, which is driving adoption of decorative paints and coatings for high-end decorations in houses as these products provide excellent aesthetic finishes and protection to the buildings.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Emulsions

Wood Coatings

Enamels

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Water borne

Solvent borne

Powder Coatings

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

