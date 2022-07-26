Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,572 in the last 365 days.

Additional Communities Added to Boil Order for Warren Water District, City of Milo

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities with the Warren Water District issued a boil advisory for much of Warren County including the cities of Milo, Martinsdale, New Virginia, Truro and Saint Mary's after the rural water district experienced a ruptured water line late Sunday that affected water levels and pressure in several water towers.

Nearly 5,900 rural customers are affected.

The city of Indianola operates their own water supply and is not affected by this order.

Repairs were made early this a.m., but residents should boil water as a precaution. Bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil. Boil for one minute and cool before using. Or, use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water can be used for bathing and similar purposes.

The water service will collect and test two sets of water samples, taken at least 16 hours apart, to determine when the water is safe and the advisory can be lifted.

Contact Warren Water Supply assistant manager Andy Fish at (515) 208-5350 for more information. 

You just read:

Additional Communities Added to Boil Order for Warren Water District, City of Milo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.