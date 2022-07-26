Additional Communities Added to Boil Order for Warren Water District, City of Milo

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities with the Warren Water District issued a boil advisory for much of Warren County including the cities of Milo, Martinsdale, New Virginia, Truro and Saint Mary's after the rural water district experienced a ruptured water line late Sunday that affected water levels and pressure in several water towers.

Nearly 5,900 rural customers are affected.

The city of Indianola operates their own water supply and is not affected by this order.

Repairs were made early this a.m., but residents should boil water as a precaution. Bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil. Boil for one minute and cool before using. Or, use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water can be used for bathing and similar purposes.

The water service will collect and test two sets of water samples, taken at least 16 hours apart, to determine when the water is safe and the advisory can be lifted.

Contact Warren Water Supply assistant manager Andy Fish at (515) 208-5350 for more information.