Agriculture Fumigant Market Growth by Opportunities, Current Trend, Segments and Forecast by 2022-2028

Reports And Data

North America region held the most significant market share terms of volume consumption and accounted for around 33.6% market share in 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agriculture fumigants market size is expected to reach USD 2472.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are increasing prevalence of pest and insect attacks, less availability of arable lands, and increasing concerns about post-harvest storage.

Fumigation is one of the most commonly used pest control methods that involves use of poisonous gases and is performed only by government-certified applicators to restrict growth of unwanted pests and enhance crop production. Agricultural fumigants are used in pre-harvest and post-harvest methods. These are added in order to protect the crop from several soil insects, nematodes, weeds, and rodents either by injecting it in the soil or applying it on stored grains. Increasing awareness among farmers about importance of using agricultural fumigants on crops, rising issues with crop damage during transportation and storage, and increasing usage of agriculture fumigants to reduce post-harvest losses are some of the key factors boosting global market revenue growth. In addition, rising investments in research and development activities and increasing focus on developing better alternatives to methyl bromide due to rising pest tolerance for methyl bromide are expected to boost global market growth going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3307

Major players Are: BASF SE, Syngenta, ADAMA, ARKEMA, Nufarm, Solvay, Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., SGS SA, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Trinity Manufacturing, Inc., Douglas products, Intertek, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., and MustGrow Biologics, Inc.

Some key highlights in the report:

Based on product, the chloropicrin segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. Chloropicrin is a soil fumigant widely in greenhouses and agricultural settings to treat soil against various insects, weeds, fungi, nematodes and fumigate stored grains.

Based on crop type, the fruits & vegetable segment is expected to account for largest market share between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapidly increasing global population, and rising demand for high quality and fresh fruits & vegetables.

Among the form type, the solid form is expected to account for rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to favorable features such as easy handling, safe application, and high effectiveness as compared to gaseous and liquid fumigants. The solid fumigants have higher shelf-life and are easy to store.

Based on application, the warehouse segment revenue is expected to expand at fastest revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid advancements in storage technology, increasing chances of pest infestation in warehouses and high usage of agriculture fumigants on stored grains.

North America agriculture fumigants market is expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period owing to presence of key players, increasing awareness about crop protection, and rising problems related to pests, insects, rodents, and high application of fumigants for both soil and storage. US and Canada are major contributing countries in North America.

Get more Insights Before Buying@: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/3307

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

1,3 Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Dimethyl Disulfide

Methyl Bromide

Metam Potassium

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Soil

Warehouse

To read more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agriculture-fumigants-market

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Gold Agriculture Fumigant market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Gold Agriculture Fumigant market.

The global Gold Agriculture Fumigant market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3307

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.