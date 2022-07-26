CGU Professor and Global Threats Expert to Deliver Keynote Address During This Fall’s ISSA-LA Security Summit
A Stellar Lineup of World-Class Speakers and Trainers Will Be Present
Richard Greenberg and his team do a superb job with the ISSA LA Security Summit event every year. It's become my favorite conference. Definitely recommend you put this one on your calendar.”CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claremont Graduate University (CGU) announces that Adriana Sanford, a global threats expert and CGU ombudsman and cybersecurity law professor, will deliver the opening keynote remarks during the upcoming 2022 ISSA-LA Security Summit XII.
— Mark Weatherford, Former Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity at DHS
Scheduled for Thursday, September 22 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. PST, the Summit will focus on security, cybersecurity threats, and global privacy and will be held at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California.
Other keynote speakers include physical penetration specialist Deviant Ollam and five-time tech CEO and technology industry veteran J. Cleve Adams, who started Cybersecurity Titan Websense (now Forcepoint).
A Chilean-American international TV commentator, Sanford will deliver a keynote addressing the dangerous challenges posed by deepfakes and the necessity of introducing more cybersecurity and global privacy courses in educational curricula. “Deepfakes are an ever-evolving cyber threat to national security,” Sanford explained. “The high rates of ransomware attacks among all industries and the lack of media literacy among employees have placed cybersecurity and privacy skills as a top priority for all new job candidates. Executives, corporate counsel, and corporate boards must become familiar with global privacy laws, as the subject matter continues to develop and mature and the repercussions for non-compliance include hefty fines and possibly even criminal liability in some jurisdictions.”
Other notable speakers include former Sony Pictures EVP of Global Protection Services and CEO of Bernard Global Stevan Bernard; Lou Bladel, former Chief of the FBI's Counterespionage Section and EY Managing Director of Assurance Services; and Carol Alexis Chen, former Assistant U.S. Attorney for Los Angeles and Winston & Strawn Partner.
“Privacy professionals are needed to build a ‘Culture of Privacy’ within organizations,” Sanford added. “In the world of data privacy, businesses must map the data that needs to be protected according to the geographies in which they do business and prioritize risks. Educating students, executives, staff, and the local community on cybersecurity and privacy helps build a solid foundation for our future.”
Summit XII Full-day Training Classes will be offered Sept 20-21:
• The Evolution of Privacy on a Global Basis
Adriana Sanford
• Using Deception to Implement an Enterprise Malware Strategy
Kevin Cardwell
• The Role of the C-Suite in the Privacy Framework
Adriana Sanford
• Wireshark for Incident Response and Threat Hunting Workshop Setup
Michael Wylie
• The CISO Challenge
Miguel (Mike) Villegas
• AttackIQ – MITRE ATT&CK and Foundations Class (Purple Teaming & Building Threat-Informed Emulation Plans)
Registration is open to anyone interested in learning more about information security but is particularly recommended for information security practitioners along with business and nonprofit executives and senior managers; business professionals in law, accounting, insurance and banking; technical IT personnel; law enforcement professionals fighting cybercrime; and faculty and students in college and university cybersecurity programs.
The Information Security Summit is part of ISSA-LA’s important community outreach program. The goal of the program is to help the community stay safe from cybercrime by enabling the necessary collaboration between business, nonprofit and community leaders, technical IT professionals, law enforcement and the information security community.
For more information on Summit XII and to register, please visit https://summit.issala.org
For more information on Summit XII Sponsorship, please visit: https://summit.issala.org/become-a-sponsor/
About the Los Angeles Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA-LA):
ISSA-LA is the premier catalyst and information source in Los Angeles for improving the practice of information security. The Chapter provides educational programs for information security and IT professionals. The Chapter also conducts outreach programs to businesses, financial institutions, nonprofits, governmental agencies, and consumers. ISSA-LA is the founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association, an international not-for-profit organization of information security professionals and practitioners. Please follow the Chapter on Twitter at @ISSALA as well as LinkedIn and Facebook.
Since 1925, Claremont Graduate University has offered an intimate, high-touch academic research environment. CGU has a unique brand of graduate-only scholarship that transcends traditional disciplinary boundaries to foster the creation of new knowledge—and new ways of seeing and improving the world. CGU prepares globally-minded change agents for meaningful careers. The Claremont Colleges include five undergraduate liberal arts colleges and two graduate institutions: Pomona College, Claremont Graduate University, Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer College and Keck Graduate Institute.
richard greenberg
ISSA-Los Angeles
+1 213-536-1414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn