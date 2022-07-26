CBRN Defense Market size worth $ 26.6 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

With an upsurge in terrorist attacks using CBRNe agents, rising geo political tension, the increasing demand for CBRN defense equipment across industries, will lead to the exponential CBRN Defense Market during the forecasted period.

Global CBRN Defense Market Overview

With an upsurge in terrorist attacks using CBRNe agents around the world, the market for CBRNe protection products is expanding. Numerous nations have increased their security measures globally as a result of the rise in threats and assaults using chemical, biological, and radioactive weapons in recent years. Concerns about the growing threat posed by CBRNe weapons, which is driving the rise of the CBRN Defense Market in the years to come, are raised by the ease with which chemicals and ingredients needed to manufacture CBRNe weapons can now be obtained.

As a result of CBRNe attacks, technological advancements in unmanned systems, particularly in the form of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have shown the promise of remotely operated capabilities in reducing hazards to humans in hostile settings. Unmanned systems provide a wide range of capabilities for CBRNe defense missions, from reconnaissance and surveillance to detection and decontamination.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd., Avon Protection Systems Inc., Blücher GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Chemring Group PLC, Cristanini SPA, Environics Oy, FLIR System, Kärcher Futuretech GmbH (Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG.), MSA Safety Inc., Smiths Group PLC and Thales Group.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global CBRN Defense Market On the basis of Type, Equipment, End User, and Geography.

CBRN Defense Market, By Type Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosive



CBRN Defense Market, By Equipment Protective Wearables Respiratory Systems Detection & Monitoring Systems Decontamination Systems Simulators Others



CBRN Defense Market, By End User

Military Civil and Law Enforcement Others



CBRN Defense Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



