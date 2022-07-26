VSP New Haven Barracks/Theft of a Motor Vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 25, 2022 @ 1900 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 500 Burpee Road, Bristol Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft of Automobile

ACCUSED: Unknown.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Smith and McClain INC

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 26, 2022 at approximately 0715 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle complaint, which had occurred on July 25, 2022 at approximately 7PM. The vehicle was described as a white 2016 Ford cargo van with Smith and McClain INC. written on the side of it. The vehicle was later located in Colchester Vermont. The vehicle’s GPS indicated that several stops were made in the Addison County area along with several locations in the Chittenden County area during the evening hours of July 25, 2022 and early morning hours of July 26, 2022. Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919. State Police encourage citizens to take precautionary measures by locking their vehicles, removing the keys and any valuable items from inside the vehicle.

COURT ACTION: NO

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED or NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov