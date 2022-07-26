VSP New Haven Barracks/Theft of a Motor Vehicle
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002319
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 25, 2022 @ 1900 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 500 Burpee Road, Bristol Vermont
VIOLATION: Theft of Automobile
ACCUSED: Unknown.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Smith and McClain INC
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 26, 2022 at approximately 0715 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle complaint, which had occurred on July 25, 2022 at approximately 7PM. The vehicle was described as a white 2016 Ford cargo van with Smith and McClain INC. written on the side of it. The vehicle was later located in Colchester Vermont. The vehicle’s GPS indicated that several stops were made in the Addison County area along with several locations in the Chittenden County area during the evening hours of July 25, 2022 and early morning hours of July 26, 2022. Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919. State Police encourage citizens to take precautionary measures by locking their vehicles, removing the keys and any valuable items from inside the vehicle.
COURT ACTION: NO
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED or NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918