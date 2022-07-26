Household Slicer Market 2022 – 2028 : Ease of use and time efficiency to drive market growth in coming years.

Market Size – USD 320.32 million in 2020 Market CAGR – 5.5% Market Trend – Ease of use and time efficiency to drive market growth in coming years.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global household slicer market size was valued at USD 320.32 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028.

Household slicers make it easier for those responsible for preparing meals to spend more time doing other things and less time to spend in the kitchen. Kitchens are already fitted with many such instruments in developing nations that make cooking simpler and less time-consuming. With the growing number of women joining the workforce, it is predicted that the demand for household slicers will record considerable growth.

Home cooked meals have also been promoted by increasing levels of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes. In several developing countries, food and nutrition authorities have advised individuals to eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day. This has given the household slicer market a tremendous opportunity to expand. In seconds, slicers can cut vegetables and other food ingredients and do so more evenly than can be done by the human hand. Both when cooking and when washing, they save time. Since slicing, dicing and chopping can take up much of the time necessary for any meal to be prepared, having slicers that make the job lighter can promote increased fruit and vegetable consumption. Most slicers are multipurpose and built for long periods to maintain their sharpness, resulting in less need for replacement and refurbishment.

The consequences are likely to be temporary, even though the pandemic has led to a flood of home cooks and food blogging has skyrocketed. With lifestyles becoming faster with time and the take-out of food becoming cheap and simple, it is very fair not to spend hours preparing a meal.

