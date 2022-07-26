Cocoa Butter Market is Expected to be Worth US$7,560.5 Mn by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 5.1% During Forecast Period of 2020-2025

Attractive Avenues in Cosmetic Industries to Drive Cocoa Butter Market Toward Healthy Growth

/EIN News/ -- London, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimated to exhibit 5.1% growth during 2020 – 2025, global cocoa butter market is largely influenced by the widespread application of cocoa in chocolate production. Cocoa butter is also extensively consumed by the various confectionary manufacturers, keeping the sales afloat. The antioxidant-rich profile, and the delectable taste lending ability of cocoa continue to uphold the position of cocoa across F&B industry, especially bakery. In addition, the known medicinal properties of cocoa further continue to garner attention of lifestyle coaches, and nutritionists. In the latest published report, Fairfield Market Research highlights ascending traction for cocoa butter from the beauty industry, besides F&B.

High-fat Content of Cocoa Butter Remains a Longstanding Challenge Facing Market

Although the boom around organic ingredients continues to grow denser, the conventional varieties continue to account for a larger proportion of market value. Similarly, conventional cocoa butter has more than 60% share in the market recorded in 2019. Organic butter is gradually garnering consumer interest, which would possibly reflect in the market performance over time. However, the high-fat content of cocoa butter remains a concern. With an expanding population of health-conscious consumers, it has become imperative for processed food manufacturers to place greater emphasis on health products, including low-fat, low/no sugar, and low-carb products. Increasing stringency of regulatory norms around the F&B content is also expected to impact the dynamics of cocoa butter market. Restrictions on the inclusion of trans fat in the various food products are further likely to challenge market expansion to a certain extent.

Opportunities Abound in Cosmetics Industry as Cocoa Butter Makes Headways into Skincare

While processed food sector remains the key demand generator, cocoa butter market is also expected to reap the significant advantage of its surging demand across cosmetics industry. Cocoa butter has increasingly been witnessing a notable rise in demand as a texturizing agent for skincare products range. Extensive application of cocoa butter in popular products like body lotion, body butter, and lip sparkles will spearhead. Soaring cocoa butter consumption for its nourishing impact on the skin is likely to pave the way for it across the various innovative skincare ranges soon to be launched on the markets. This will offer a new dimension to the market.

Asia Pacific to Grow Lucrative, Europe Remains a Significant Consumer

Europe was a US$2.5 Bn market in 2019 and will remain a significant cocoa butter market through 2025. Europe will remain one of the largest consumers, says the report. However, the skyrocketing sales of cocoa butter across the Asian subcontinent is expected to uplift the market attractiveness of Asia Pacific over the period of projection. While West Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America remain the largest cocoa producers, the major cocoa producing countries include Ghana, Ivory Coast, India, and Indonesia. The report states that the production will remain highly concentrated in West Africa that accounts for nearly 70% of the global production volume.

Major Market Players in Global Cocoa Butter Space

Cargill Inc., SunOpta, Inc., Natra S.A., Bolmay Cocoa, Barry Callebaut AG, Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group PJSC, United Cocoa Processor, Inc., ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation, Olam International Ltd, and JB Foods Ltd. constitute some of the prominent players steering the competition landscape of cocoa butter market.

