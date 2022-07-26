Reports And Data

Growth in end-use industries, the growing automotive industry, combined with the development & modernization of infrastructure, are drives the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global magnetic materials market is forecast to reach USD 181,888.61 Million by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global magnetic materials market demand is anticipated to augment on account of the increasing need for power generation and miniaturization devices like generators in the wind and hydro-powered turbines over the forecasted period. In addition, the industry is expected to be driven by the growing automotive industry, which uses magnets in various components such as pollution control, alternators, and gearbox. However, volatile prices of rare-earth metals, including samarium, dysprosium, and neodymium used in the production of magnetic materials, are expected to act as a key market restraint. The rise in application range owing to the development of new technologies is anticipated to open new avenues for the global magnetic materials sector over the forecasted period.

The growing trend of electrification and modernization to reduce the cost of production and improve efficiencies enhances the use of permanent magnets in a variety of end-use industries. The building technologies provide advanced solutions that ensure the highest levels of energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability. These not only offer industry-specific solutions for hospitals, life science companies, airports, hotels, utility companies, and but also provide solutions for commercial buildings of cities as well as international companies and their infrastructures. Permanent magnets are extensively used in the motors of lift doors and train doors. NdFeB magnets are also used to dewax oil pipelines in China.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3247

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Asia Pacific is expected to have an attractive growth for the magnetic material market as many multinational companies are shifting their manufacturing set-ups to this region.

China has an excellent automobile production rate, according to OICA, which, in turn, is a factor behind the rising demand for the industry.

Among the end-user segment, electronics & telecommunication is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecasted period.

Among the type segment, a semi-hard magnet is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% over the forecasted period.

Demand for faster transmission of data, decreasing the size of technological devices, and effective utilization of electricity has provided an impetus to the magnetic material sector.

Key participants include Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Daido Steel Co., Ltd, Molycorp Magnequench, Shin-ETSU Chemical Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Lynas Corporation Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, Electron Energy Corporation, Tengam Engineering, Inc., and Adams Magnetic Products Co., Inc. among others.

To understand how our Magnetic Materials Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3247

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hard/Permanent Magnet

Semi-Hard Magnet

Soft Magnet

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transformers

Motors

Inductors

Generators

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Electronics & Telecommunications

Industrial

Power Generation

Others

To read more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnetic-materials-market

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Magnetic Materials market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Magnetic Materials market.

The global Magnetic Materials market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3247

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.