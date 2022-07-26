Crypto ATM Market Size 2030 | Rising Number of Crypto ATM’s Installed In Public Places

Reports and Data

The global crypto ATM market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Crypto ATM Market Report recently published by Reports and Data provides a comprehensive examination of the critical development patterns found in the business. The report is an exclusive document containing valuable data and information about the growth of the industry. The report includes beneficial insights about the market dynamics, profit margins, market share, gross revenue, and other fundamental segments of the market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study provides competitive landscape benchmarking to shed light on the key players operating in the industry.

The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Crypto ATM market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Crypto ATM industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.

Prominent players in the market:

Bitcoin Depot

Bitstop

Cash Cloud, Inc.

Coinsource

Covault, LLC

GENERAL BYTES s.r.o.

Genesis Coin Inc.

Kurant GmbH

Lamassu Industries AG

RockitCoin

General Bytes

Bitxam

Coinme

Bitaccess

Market Overview:

The global crypto ATM market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, rising number of crypto ATMs installed in restaurants and gas stations across the globe, and the growing adoption of crypto among younger generation are some key factors that are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, the increase in cross-border transactions, growing network of crypto ATMs in major countries, and favorable government regulations regarding digital currency are some other factors that are expected to drive the revenue growth over the forecast period. Cryptocurrency ATMs are a convenient way to buy cryptocurrencies through payment cards and users can invest in multiple cryptocurrencies in a secure and faster way.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Crypto ATM market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers in depth analysis of the global Crypto ATM market segmentation with the help of graphical presentation techniques such as charts, tables, info graphics, and pictures. It discusses in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments in the market. The study also further shows that which segment is expected to register large market revenue share over the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

One Way Crypto ATM

Two Way Crypto ATM

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Software

Hardware

Coin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Dash

Tether

Litecoin

Others

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

