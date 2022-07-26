Hardware Wallet Market: Rising Investment in Cryptocurrencies is predicted to boost Market Expansion

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Hardware Wallet Market, By Type (Hot Wallet, Cold Wallet), By Connection (Near Field Communication, USB, Bluetooth), By Distribution Channel (Commercial, Individual), By The End-User ( Online, Offline), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030"

The Hardware wallet market was valued at US$ 227.1 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1426.50 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2022 and 2030

Due to the growing demand for massive transparency of distributed ledger technology throughout the commercial sector, the hardware wallet industry is able to see the noteworthy growth over the anticipated era. Additionally, the significant development is projected to fuel the development of cutting-edge digital currency technology as well as a sharp increase in the amount of cryptocurrency investment that is dependent on the device that is driving the expansion of the worldwide hardware wallet market.

The Hardware Wallet market is divided between organised and unorganised companies. The unorganised market now dominates the Hardware Wallet market. However, over the predicted period of 2022-2028, this picture is expected to alter. Lifestyle Modification, Rising Due to urbanisation, Growing Middle Class Population, Local Availability and Availability of Snacks in Small Package Size, Low Price, and Company's Strategies to Focus on Regional Taste are all contributing to the growth of the Hardware Wallet Market.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ ARCHOS S.A.

◘ ELLIPAL LTD.

◘ LEDGER SAS

◘ OPOLO SARL

Drivers & Trends

The Hardware Wallet Market is reliant on a number of factors that can either help or hinder the industry overall. The variables are presented and classified according to their potential impact on the Hardware Wallet Market. Various factors are defined in the report for all of the Hardware Wallet Market segments and countries. These variables have data attached to them.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hardware Wallet Market, By Type:

◘ Hot Wallet

◘ Cold Wallet

Global Hardware Wallet Market, By Connection Type

◘ Near Field Communication

◘ USB

◘ Bluetooth

Global Hardware Wallet Market, By End User

◘ Commercial

◘ Individual

Global Hardware Wallet Market, By Distribution Channel

◘ Online

◘ Offline

Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are examined in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Hardware Wallet market. Because of its well-established ICT service providers and big consumer base, North America is the world's leading/significant area in terms of market share. Over the projected period 2022-2028, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest growth rate / CAGR.

Method of Research

For the time frame 2022-2028, the market research team used Porter's Five Force Model to examine the Global Hardware Wallet Market demand. In addition, a thorough SWOT analysis is carried out to help the reader make more informed decisions about the Global Hardware Wallet Market demand. We used both primary and secondary data collection techniques. In addition, for a thorough analysis of the market, the data analysts used publicly available tools such as annual accounts, SEC filings, and white papers. The approach to analysis clearly reflects the goal of having it evaluated against various metrics in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

Report Includes:

An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Hardware Wallet.

Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

The worldwide Hardware Wallet market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Hardware Wallet type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

Highlights of the industry's market potential for Hardware Wallet, emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Hardware Wallet specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

Review of patents granted for Hardware Wallet, and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

Company profiles of the the world's leading global players are ARCHOS S.A., ELLIPAL LTD., LEDGER SAS and OPOLO SARL

