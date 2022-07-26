Reports And Data

Increasing incidence in demand from the construction sectors is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Natural Zeolites Market is projected to reach USD 8.29 billion in 2027. Increasing investment in the development of new infrastructure in the global construction sector is expected to boost demand for the product. Along with their hygroscopic properties, and the ability to regulate pH, the use of natural zeolites is common in building materials. Natural zeolites are pozzolanic materials, used to improve the strength of the structure.

The construction industry is experiencing tremendous development not only in developing markets but also in developed countries such as the United States. Global building sector expansion has contributed to the heightened use of cement. Cement production is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions, and so natural zeolites are used as a partial replacement for cement in construction materials.

Applications in soil remediation and water treatment are projected to accelerate development on the natural zeolites market. In the European and Asian countries, soil contamination is a major concern. Materials like natural zeolites are being used in soil modification applications to improve the overall health and quality of soil and crops due to the increasing soil contamination.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Due to the extreme advantages, such as improved strength and durability of natural zeolites, the construction equipment is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

The worldwide high prevalence of wastewater and the resulting development of the water treatment industry are likely to increase demand for the market of natural zeolites.

In the forecast period, the soil remediation sector is expected to grow as a result of increasing soil contamination at a CAGR.

In light of rapid infrastructural developments, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading region on the market over the forecast period.

In September 2017, BASF recently invested in the third specialized zeolite plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, increasing its specialty zeolite manufacturing capacity. BASF's specialty zeolites are extracted from natural aluminosilicates and are mainly used to manufacture catalysts for high-end emissions.

Key players in the market include Lenntech BV, Zeolyst International, Zeocem Ltd., R. Grace & Co-Conn, Albemarle Corporation, Bear River Zeolite, Anten Chemical Co., Ltd., IDA-ORE, Clariant, Teague Mineral Products, GruppoApostolicoTanagro, and NanoScape AG, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Granular Natural Zeolite

Pelletized Natural Zeolite

Powder Natural Zeolite

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Adsorbent

Filtration

Odor Control

Soil Stabilizer

Animal Feed

Catalyst

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Water & Wastewater

Chemical & Petrochemical

Construction

Agriculture & Horticulture

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Natural Zeolites market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Natural Zeolites market.

The global Natural Zeolites market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

