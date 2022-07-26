Reports And Data

Growing Government Initiatives For The Removal Of Tariffs For Steel And Aluminum, Will Drive The Pre-Painted Metal Market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pre-Painted Metal Market is forecast to reach USD 33.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the construction sector with an increase in construction of roofing and walls, owing to benefits of the product, such as relative durability of coating and recyclability, making it suitable for a variety of applications. Moreover, its ability to fit into almost any shape, outstanding weathering tolerance for superior durability, and availability in various colors, among others, make it suitable for designing applications as well.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, expanded the pervasiveness of the construction sectors over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. The growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific's developing economies, due to increased corrosion resistance, is projected to create significant demand for pre-painted metal in the form of sheets and coils. However, the manufacturing of pre-painted metal includes tools & equipment for various processes, which require a high cost of maintenance, and in turn, increases the price of the overall process. These increased prices are shifting the market towards the adoption of less expensive fiber or plastic for manufacturing purposes, anticipated to hinder the growth of the pre-painted market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on product, steel generated a revenue of USD 10.88 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period, due to its higher resistance to drying out, warping, and cracking compared to aluminum. Also, its lightweight advantage further increases its use, as it is easy to install, especially during renovations.

Based on distribution channels, the pre-painted metal market generates a revenue of around 76.6% through offline mode in 2019 of the overall business.

The construction sector is the major contributor to the pre-painted metal market, which is forecasted to USD 17.15 Billion by 2027. The construction industry of the Europe region is the major shareholder of the pre-painted metal market, holding around 52.0% of the market in the year 2027 owing to the wide variety of application in walls, roofing frames, gutters, façades, ceiling systems, cladding systems, as well as a range of accessories.

Europe dominated the market for the pre-painted metal. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The European region holds approximately 50.0% of the pre-painted metal market, followed by the Asia Pacific region, which contains around 22.0% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Nippon Steel Corporation, SSAB AB, ArcelorMittal, Tata BlueScope Steel, NLMK, MMK Group, Haomei, Impol, and UNICOIL, among others.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Pre-Painted Metal market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Pre-Painted Metal market.

The global Pre-Painted Metal market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

