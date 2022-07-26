FAMIS Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation
Being named one of 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation supports the company’s commitment to our employees and our customers.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAMIS, the leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial chemicals, coatings and engineered finishing solutions, has been named one of 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® identifies and honors organizations on their commitment to operational excellence and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance.
— Ricardo Miyares, FAMIS CEO & Tribal Leader
“We’re truly honored to be named as one of the top places to work for nationally for the first time in our company’s history. Within the last year, we have grown our team by 25% and have devoted resources to strengthening our culture to create a desirable work environment for all our employees,” said Ricardo Miyares, FAMIS CEO and Tribal Leader. “Being named on this list supports the company’s commitment to our employees and our customers.”
With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.
“These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees”, said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.
About FAMIS
FAMIS, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial chemicals, coatings and engineered finishing solutions throughout the Southeastern U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. With over 50 years of experience within the industrial chemicals and finishes trade, FAMIS is driven by an unmatched commitment to service excellence and work with the industry’s most trusted partners. For more information, visit FAMISinc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.
Maria Camila Bermudez
FAMIS, inc.
maria@famisinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other