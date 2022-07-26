Green Roof Market Expected to Reach $4.19 Billion with a CAGR of 15.6% to 2027

Rise in awareness among the population about green roof systems and increase in the greenhouse effect drive the growth of the global green roof market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green roof market size accounted for $1.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in greenhouse effect and global warming around the globe fuels the growth of the market. Increase in disposable income of the population and improvement in the standard of living in several developing economies is projected to cater to the growth of the green roof market.

The study takes in Porter’s five forces model and PESTEL breakdown to make out the competitive landscape of the industry. The research study also encompasses the major investment pockets for the stakeholders to capitalize in the sector. These analysis structures are estimated based on their CAGR, and relative market share. The report highlights the major market players along with their financial development and relative market share across the globe.

The company profiles in the study also cover their tactical developments including procurements & mergers, new covenants, collaborations, products launch, collaborations, joint alliances, research & development investment, and regional development of major companies in the industry at a global & regional level.

Market size assessments-

The GREEN ROOF market report evaluates the growth potential, demographics, and aptness of the market during the study period. This factor gives on to the assessment of the market size and also offers a framework about how the market will continue its growth structure through the period.

The study on the market also lays emphasis on the current and forthcoming investment opportunities covering the segments. These minute details are specially crafted to help the stakeholders become perfectly aware of the contemporary investment scenario of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global GREEN ROOF Market

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the GREEN ROOF market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Moreover, the research work underpins the market extent based on the total impact of the pandemic on the industry along with shedding light on the post-covid scenario in the the subsequent years. Moreover, the report focuses on the major strategies incorporated by the key players all throughout the worldwide health crisis. Simultaneously, it presents an explicit framework on the impact of the pandemic on sales, the supply chain, and other main aspects of the market. Last but not the least; the report also depicts the impact on the market after the introduction of vaccinations by several government bodies to curb the spread of the virus.

Leading Players:

Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd, Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, American Hydrotech Inc, Barrett Company, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd, Onduline Group SAS, and XeroFlor North America.

Market Segments:

• BY OUTLOOK

o EXTENSIVE

o INTENSIVE

• BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

o ONLINE

o OFFLINE

• BY APPLICATION

o RESIDENTIAL

o COMMERCIAL

o INDUSTRIAL

