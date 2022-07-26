Fuel Cell Market 2022 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2030 | Cummins, SFC Energy
New Research Study ""Fuel Cell Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight
The fuel cell market was valued at US$ 3563.33 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 10803.20 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.9% between 2022 and 2030.
There are different kinds of fuel cells, but all of them have an anode, a cathode, and an electrolyte that allow ions to pass between the two sides of the fuel cell. At the anode, the catalyst causes the fuel to undergo the oxidation reaction that produces the ions.
The Fuel Cell market is divided between organised and unorganised companies. The unorganised market now dominates the Fuel Cell market. However, over the predicted period of 2022-2028, this picture is expected to alter. Lifestyle Modification, Rising Due to urbanisation, Growing Middle Class Population, Local Availability and Availability of Snacks in Small Package Size, Low Price, and Company's Strategies to Focus on Regional Taste are all contributing to the growth of the Fuel Cell Market.
Global Fuel Cell Market Report 2022 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2025.This research study of Fuel Cell market involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.
Major Key players in this Market:
Drivers & Trends
The Fuel Cell Market is reliant on a number of factors that can either help or hinder the industry overall. The variables are presented and classified according to their potential impact on the Fuel Cell Market. Various factors are defined in the report for all of the Fuel Cell Market segments and countries. These variables have data attached to them.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Fuel Cell Market, By Application:
◘ Vehicular
◘ Non-vehicular
Global Fuel Cell Market, By Technology:
◘ Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)
◘ Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)
◘ Other Fuel Cell Technologies
Regional Outlook:
The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are examined in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Fuel Cell market. Because of its well-established ICT service providers and big consumer base, North America is the world's leading/significant area in terms of market share. Over the projected period 2022-2028, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest growth rate / CAGR.
Method of Research
For the time frame 2022-2028, the market research team used Porter's Five Force Model to examine the Global Fuel Cell Market demand. In addition, a thorough SWOT analysis is carried out to help the reader make more informed decisions about the Global Fuel Cell Market demand. We used both primary and secondary data collection techniques. In addition, for a thorough analysis of the market, the data analysts used publicly available tools such as annual accounts, SEC filings, and white papers. The approach to analysis clearly reflects the goal of having it evaluated against various metrics in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.
Report Includes:
An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Fuel Cell.
Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.
The worldwide Fuel Cell market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Fuel Cell type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.
Highlights of the industry's market potential for Fuel Cell, emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations
COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Fuel Cell specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.
Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.
Review of patents granted for Fuel Cell, and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.
Company profiles of the the world's leading global players are Fuel Cell Energy Inc., Cummins Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Plug Power Inc., SFC Energy AG, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Intelligent Energy Limited and Nuvera Fuel Cells LLCFuel Cell Energy Inc., Cummins Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Plug Power Inc., SFC Energy AG, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Intelligent Energy Limited and Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC
Table of Contents with Major Points:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Fuel Cell Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Fuel Cell Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Fuel Cell Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Fuel Cell Market, by Verticles, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
2. Global Fuel Cell Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
3. Global Fuel Cell Market Dynamics
3.1. Fuel Cell Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
4. Global Fuel Cell Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
5. Global Fuel Cell Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Fuel Cell Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Fuel Cell Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
5.4. Fuel Cell Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6. Global Fuel Cell Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Fuel Cell Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Fuel Cell Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
6.4. Fuel Cell Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Others
7. Global Fuel Cell Market, by Verticles
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Fuel Cell Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Fuel Cell Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
7.4. Fuel Cell Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8. Global Fuel Cell Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Fuel Cell Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Fuel Cell Market
8.3. Europe Fuel Cell Market Snapshot
8.4. Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Market Snapshot
8.5. Latin America Fuel Cell Market Snapshot
8.6. Rest of The World Fuel Cell Market
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Keyplayer1
9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
