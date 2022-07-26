Aerosol Propellants Market To Reach USD 12.06 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growing incidence in the application in the household as disinfectants and air fresheners is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global aerosol propellants market is projected to reach USD 12.06 billion by 2027. The main growth driver is expected to be the increased demand for aerosol products, such as air fresheners, paints, and deodorants. Furthermore, the growing application of personal care products should be fueling demand. Growth is expected to be led by increased aerosol use in cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and personal health care products. The rising demand for aerosol propellants is also boosting emerging economies' growing health care industry. However, the increasing demand for fragrances is promoting growth due to increased consumer purchasing strength.

In a positive outlook for personal care, home hygiene applications should drive market size. Consumption of perfumes and deodorants has significantly increased in recent years. The growing scope of use is expected to increase the growth and expansion of the market size of aerosol propellant in household formulations, which include insect repellents, disinfectants, and air fresheners. In the coming years, the growing automotive industry is expected to increase demand for products. However, rising demand for aerosol propellants is expected to drive the emerging economies' increasing construction and automotive market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Arkema Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Honeywell International Inc., National Gas Company SAOG, The Chemours Company, Aveflor A.S., Aeropres Corporation, Grillo Werke AG, Emirates Gas LLC, BOC Industrial Gases U.K. and Company, Solvay, The Linde Group, SRF Limited, AlzChem AG and Yara International, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Personal Care segment accounts for the largest share of the aerosol propellant market. From a volume perspective, the personal care application segment holds the majority of the share.

Expansion is due to the growing use of household goods, such as oven cleaners, air fresheners, bathroom cleaners, etc., an evolving lifestyle for customers and increased consumer buying power.

Demand for hydrocarbon-based products is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the high penetration in the pharmaceutical industry due to the product 's lack of reactivity, low toxicity, and environmentally friendly nature.

All the key market players have heavily invested in R&D initiatives in recent years, contributing to the invention of multiple innovative products. Major players aim to improve their product portfolio through strategic mergers and small and medium-sized enterprise acquisitions. So an intense rivalry among players is expected in the coming years.

The European market for aerosol propellants is leading the industry, owing to the increasing applications in industries such as paints and coatings, households and healthcare.

Propellant Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquefied Gas

Compressed Gas

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Nitrous Oxide

DME

Hydrocarbons

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

Household

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Aerosol Propellants market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Aerosol Propellants market.

The global Aerosol Propellants market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

