Home Automation Market Trend, Market Growth, Key Companies Profile Strategies Growing CAGR of 17.6% by 2030

The growth of the home automation market is majorly driven by rise in awareness to use energy efficient products.

July 26, 2022

The home automation market size was valued at $46.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $239.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030. Home automation systems have witnessed an unprecedented demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about safety & security, especially in urban areas.

The study takes in Porter’s five forces model and PESTEL breakdown to make out the competitive landscape of the industry. The research study also encompasses the major investment pockets for the stakeholders to capitalize in the sector. These analysis structures are estimated based on their CAGR, and relative market share. The report highlights the major market players along with their financial development and relative market share across the globe.

The company profiles in the study also cover their tactical developments including procurements & mergers, new covenants, collaborations, products launch, collaborations, joint alliances, research & development investment, and regional development of major companies in the industry at a global & regional level.

Market size assessments-

The HOME AUTOMATION market report evaluates the growth potential, demographics, and aptness of the market during the study period. This factor gives on to the assessment of the market size and also offers a framework about how the market will continue its growth structure through the period.

The study on the market also lays emphasis on the current and forthcoming investment opportunities covering the segments. These minute details are specially crafted to help the stakeholders become perfectly aware of the contemporary investment scenario of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global HOME AUTOMATION Market

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the HOME AUTOMATION market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Moreover, the research work underpins the market extent based on the total impact of the pandemic on the industry along with shedding light on the post-covid scenario in the the subsequent years. Moreover, the report focuses on the major strategies incorporated by the key players all throughout the worldwide health crisis. Simultaneously, it presents an explicit framework on the impact of the pandemic on sales, the supply chain, and other main aspects of the market. Last but not the least; the report also depicts the impact on the market after the introduction of vaccinations by several government bodies to curb the spread of the virus.

Leading Players:

ABB, ADT, Creston Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ingresoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Legrand, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Schneider Electric.

Market Segments:

• BY APPLICATION

o Lighting

o safety & security

o HVAC

o Entertainment

o Others

• BY TECHNOLOGY

o Wired

o Wireless

