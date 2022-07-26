Mushroom Market Future Demand, Business Strategies, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in mushroom cultivation and processing technologies is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Mushroom Market Size – USD 50.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for button mushrooms from the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mushroom market size was USD 50.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing trend of veganism and rising demand for plant-based proteins, such as mycoprotein and meat alternatives, are expected to drive revenue growth in the market. In addition, rising research activities for development of innovative mushroom-based products are driving revenue growth in the market.

For example, on 20 August 2020, Better Plant Sciences Inc. announced that its subsidiary Neonmind Biosciences completed the final product development of Four distinctive Ayurveda-inspired and botanically enhanced mushroom coffee blends. This organic coffee contains mushroom extracts and Ayurvedic herbs, is rich in nutrients- and antioxidants, and also helps to improve immunity. Special combinations of reishi, cordyceps, lion's mane, and turkey tail mushrooms are found in the formulae.

Moreover, matsutake mushroom is high in demand in Asian countries due to their potent, spicy scent, meaty texture, and earthy flavor. This mushroom is very rarely produced and was listed as an endangered species in 2020 July Red List published by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Mushroom market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Some major companies in the market report include Bonduelle, Drinkwater Mushrooms, CMP Mushrooms, The Green Yard, and Weikfield Foods PVT. LTD., BioFungi GmbH, Monaghan Group, Highline Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms, LLC., Basciani Foods, Costa's Pty Ltd.

Key Highlights From the Report

The oyster segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This mushroom has a high nutritional profile and is loaded with fibers, vitamins, minerals, and other antioxidants. It also supports heart health and promotes blood sugar regulation, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The online segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Consumers prefer online platforms due to ease of transaction, convenience of shopping anytime, and fast delivery. It also offers a wide variety of products at high and discounted rates and saves time and effort. The online website also provides detailed information about the product, which is an added advantage and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising adoption of advanced processing techniques, increasing vegetarian population, and growing health awareness among consumers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom market based on product type, distribution channel, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Oyster

Button

Truffle

Matsutake

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

E-commerce Platforms

E-Groceries

Offline Stores

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Meat Alternative

Faux Leather

Coffee

Packaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

