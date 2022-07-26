Space Propulsion System Market 2021 Key Competitors, Major Products and Services, Analysis, and Upcoming Trends to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions is a significant factor driving global space propulsion system market revenue growth

Space Propulsion System Market Size – USD 6.67 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends – Increasing number of satellites launches” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global space propulsion system market size is expected to reach 19.97 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions. Space propulsion system, particularly non-chemical propulsion, enables mass reduction of satellites and other spacecraft, resulting in reduced cost of launching a specific mission or launch of more advanced and efficient spacecraft for a particular mass. Airbus Defense and Space is utilizing electric space propulsion systems for the purpose of orbital station keeping for over a decade and is focusing on construction of large satellites, deploying only electric space propulsion systems for initial orbit raising. Space propulsion systems provide reliable solutions to keep total system cost low and decrease orbit raising duration.

Increasing investments in space exploration and rising number of space exploration missions are driving growth of the space propulsion market. For instance, in 2019, the institution of US Air Force’s separate branch of armed services, the Space Force, announced that global space economy will generate USD 1.0 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion by 2040.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Space Propulsion System market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Key players involved in the market, such as

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation,

Safran SA,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.,

Thales Alenia Space,

Moog Inc.,

IHI Corporation,

OHB SE,

Northrop Grumman Corporation, and

Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2021, NASA made an announcement about signing contracts with MagniX USA Inc. of Redmond and GE Aviation (GE) of Cincinnati for supporting Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD). It will mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (EAP) technologies at a fast pace through ground and flight demonstrations. NASA is aiming to introduce EAP technologies to U.S. aviation fleets by 2035.

By spacecraft type, rovers segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rovers can examine more terrain, progress knowledge about performance of remote robotic vehicle control, and are capable of automatically placing themselves in areas where there is sunlight. For missions associated with finding past water activity on Mars through examination of minerals and rocks, rovers are particularly equipped with instruments/tools to examine a diverse soil and rock collection that may have clues about the planet’s past water activity.

Nuclear propulsion technology delivers two-fold propellant efficiency and high thrust, compared to chemical propellants. This system functions by transferring heat from reactor to a liquid propellant and coverts it into gas. The gas then expands through a nozzle to deliver thrust for propelling spacecraft. Unlike chemical propellants, a nuclear propulsion system can deploy propellants very efficiently, but thrust is low.

Space Propulsion System Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Space Propulsion System Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Emergen Research has segmented global space propulsion system market on the basis of component, spacecraft type, propulsion type, orbital path, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thrusters

Rocket Motors

Propellant Feed Systems

Propulsion Thermal Control

Nozzles

Power Processing Units

Others

Spacecraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Satellites

Capsules

Rovers

Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes

Launch Vehicles

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemical Propulsion

Non-Chemical Propulsion

Solar Propulsion

Electric Propulsion

Tether Propulsion

Laser Propulsion

Nuclear Propulsion

Orbital Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LEO

MEO

GEO

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government & Defense

Commercial

