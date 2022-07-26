Submit Release
Secretary Blinken and Secretary Raimondo Co-Host U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hagiuda

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo will co-host the inaugural ministerial meeting of the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC, or the Economic “2+2”) with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hagiuda Koichi on Friday, July 29, at 9:00 a.m. ET.  Through the EPCC, the United States and Japan will drive bilateral economic cooperation to strengthen the rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.  The Ministers will discuss how the United States and Japan, as the two largest democratic economies, can address global economic challenges and the pursuit of open, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth.

Opening remarks by Secretary Blinken, Secretary Raimondo, Foreign Minister Hayashi, and Minister Hagiuda will be pooled press and live streamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept at 9:00 a.m. ET.  There will be a press availability immediately following the EPCC, which will also be live streamed at 11:45 a.m. ET.  Please email EAP-Press@state.gov with any media inquiries.

The press availability is open to the press. Pre-set time for cameras is 11:00 a.m. ET from the 23rd Street entrance.  Final access time for writers and stills is 11:30 a.m. ET from the 23rd Street entrance.

Media representatives may attend this event upon presentation of one of the following: (1) a U.S. Government-issued photo media credential (e.g., Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense or Foreign Press Center), or (2) an official photo identification card issued by their news organization, or (3) a letter from their employer on official letterhead verifying their current employment as a journalist.

Additionally, they must present an official government photo identification card (i.e., U.S. driver’s license or passport).

