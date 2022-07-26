Game Based Learning Market Show Maximum Potential Growth at a 19.5% in 2030 Know More with Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of digital learning solutions is a key factor driving game-based learning market revenue growth

Game Based Learning Market Size – USD 10.88 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.5%, Market Trends – Increasing penetration of internet and utilization of mobile devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global game-based learning market size was USD 10.88 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of digital learning solutions along with increasing implementation of immersive technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

The Global Game Based Learning Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Global Game Based Learning Market Research Report and Forecast to 2030 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Game Based Learning Market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Game Based Learning Market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2030 .

Key Players Operating in the Global Game Based Learning Marketare:

Kahoot!, Allen Communication Learning Services, Centrical, Duolingo, Cognitive ToyBox, Inc., Filament Games, Gametize, Hurix, Schell Games, and ELM Learning.

he services segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Handling integration of solutions adapted to corporate processes is rising demand for services for game-based learning solution installation. Services provide organizations with solution implementation, customization, setup, and deployment, which contributes to growth of this segment.

The Knowledge, training, and skill-based games segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness, availability of vast volume of topics, and reduced training time are a few of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. High demand for game-based learning solutions from the corporate sector is attributed to ease of learning of significant concepts and better retention of company policies for longer duration through such solutions. Moreover, flexibility and ease of access to such games with provision of necessary tools to keep pace with latest technological advancement are some of the key factors driving growth of segment.

The education segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Enhanced recall and better retention, ability to foster creative thinking, and problem solving capabilities through increased usage of game-based learning platforms is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Browse Detailed Game Based Learning MarketResearch Analysis report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/game-based-learning-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global game-based learning market based on component, game type, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Services

Solutions

Game Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

AI-based games

AR VR games

Knowledge, training and skill-based games

Language learning games

Assessment and evaluation games

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Education

Corporate

Government

Consumers

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the Game Based Learning Marketleading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Game Based Learning Market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

