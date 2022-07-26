Wireless Earbuds Market Show Maximum Potential Growth at a CAGR of 15.2% by 2028 Know More with Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating number of smartphone users around the world and increased consumer spending on electronic gadgets are expected to bolster market growth.

Market Size – USD 4.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for wireless earbuds with smarter, more advanced features” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless earbuds market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2%, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Market revenue growth is majorly supported by wider access to the Internet, growing use of smartphones with advanced features functionalities, emergence of advanced wireless technologies, and rising disposable incomes of consumers, especially in developing nations such as India and China. Other key factors driving market growth are rising demand for wireless earbuds among students and the working population, growing trends of work from home and online schooling in the pandemic era, and increasing availability of wireless earphones at highly affordable prices, manufactured by companies such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Furthermore, escalating demand for high-end music & entertainment devices, mainly among the younger population, emergence of advanced technologies such as ANC (active noise cancellation), and rising demand for wireless earbuds that are highly compatible with intelligent virtual assistants including Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant have further boosted the global market growth over the recent past.

The global wireless earbuds market has gained significant traction in the last few years, with growing demand for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-enabled wireless audio devices and addition of advanced features such as sensors, touch controls, real-time language translation, and built-in AI to wireless earbuds. Growing popularity of live streaming services and rising interests in podcasts and audiobooks have further driven demand for wireless earbuds.

Key players include Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung, JVC, OnePlus, Jaybird, Beats Electronics LLC, Shure Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG., among others.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on application, the music & entertainment segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global wireless earbuds market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end entertainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation features, increasing number of smartphone users, and growing inclination towards live music streaming and podcasts.

Among distribution channels, the online platforms segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the significant rise of the e-commerce industry, rising trend of online shopping, and growing availability of wireless earbuds on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, often at discounted prices.

In 2020, North America was the most dominant of all regional markets in the global wireless earbuds market in terms of revenue. Market growth in this region is attributed to rising adoption Alexa or Siri-compatible smart home devices, increasing indulgence of the youth in online gaming and other entertainment activities, rising demand for wireless earbuds among tech-savvy consumers, and increasing use of these devices during fitness activities or outdoor sports.

For the purpose of this report, the global wireless earbuds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fitness

Gaming

Music & entertainment

Virtual Reality

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online platforms

Offline retail stores

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

