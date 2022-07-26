Synthetic Rubber Market Size, Top Countries Data, Statistics, Regional Economy, Development & Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 18.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

Rising global demand for rubber-based products and increasing sales of vehicles and outo parts such as tires are key factors driving global synthetic rubber market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic rubber market size is expected to reach USD 24.90 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 3.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global synthetic rubber market growth can be attributed to increasing cost of natural rubber and various benefits provided by synthetic rubber over natural rubber. Synthetic rubber possesses better durability and extended service life as compared to natural rubber due to greater endurance to degradation and damage caused by chemicals and improved resistance to low and high temperatures, UV radiation, ozone, and weathering. Also, synthetic rubber displays excellent elasticity at low temperatures and insulation to electricity. In comparison to natural rubber, synthetic rubber offers ease of production in diverse variations at lower cost, making it appropriate for use in a variety of end-use applications with very specific requirements. Custom-made formulations of synthetic rubber can be produced to improve or add particular material properties, including flame resistance.

The Synthetic Rubber Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Synthetic Rubber market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Synthetic Rubber market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Synthetic Rubber Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Synthetic Rubber market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2021, Trinseo made an announcement about signing an agreement with Synthos SA to sell its synthetic rubber business unit (located in Germany) for around USD 491.0 million.

Amon the product type segments, the styrene butadiene rubber segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Styrene butadiene rubber is a general-purpose rubber exhibiting improved abrasion resistance, better resistance to heat and aging, lower elasticity, and exceptional electrical insulation. It finds considerable use in tire manufacturing, and for seals, conveyor belts, and various other technical products.

Among the application segments, the automotive tire segment contributed largest revenue share to the global market in 2020. Synthetic rubber deforms on application of stress and when stress is removed, it returns back to its original shape. This characteristic is immensely beneficial in production of automotive tires for an improved grip on road surfaces. It also offers improved durability and better rolling resistance. Styrene butadiene rubber is the most commonly used material type in light application automotive tires.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, attributed to increased demand from developing economies such as India and China. Rapid industrialization, increasing sale of vehicles, especially electric vehicles, and rising disposable income are some key factors fueling market revenue growth. In addition, presence of leading market players in the region such as SABIC and LG Chem Ltd. are causative of steady market revenue growth.

Leading Companies of the Synthetic Rubber Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

DuPont, SABIC, SIBUR International, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and JSR Corporation.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Synthetic Rubber market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic rubber market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Block Copolymer

Polybutadiene Rubber

Butyl Rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive Tire

Automotive Non-Tire

Industrial Goods

Footwear

Textile

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Synthetic Rubber market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Synthetic Rubber market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Synthetic Rubber market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Synthetic Rubber industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Synthetic Rubber market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Synthetic Rubber industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

