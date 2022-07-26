Healthcare IT Integration Market by Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2027 | Oracle Corporation, Leidos Holdings

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for remote patient monitoring & increasing demand for personalized care in the healthcare industry is driving the healthcare IT integration market

Healthcare IT Integration Market Size – USD 3.29 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of telehealth and e-health applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare IT integration market is projected to reach value of USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global healthcare IT integration market is expected to expand significantly, owing to the rising demand for remote patient monitoring. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized care in the healthcare industry is also anticipated to propel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of telehealth and e-health applications in the healthcare industry is projected to fuel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the global healthcare IT integration market is expected to be hampered by high maintenance costs of healthcare IT integration solutions.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Healthcare IT Integration Market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Healthcare IT Integration market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Leidos Holdings, Inc. declared that it had signed a contract to acquire 1901 Group LLC. The acquisition would improve Leidos' role in the digital modernization industry and strengthen its capabilities for fast-paced markets of cloud and IT service.

The integration engine segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%. An integration engine is a healthcare integration platform that enables the functionality of care delivery for organizations. Integration engines aim to streamline the healthcare system from interfaces to business processes and operational practices.

The implementation segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of medical device integration in the healthcare sector

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, services, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Medical Device Integration

Integration Engines

Media Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Training

Implementation

Maintenance & Support

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinic Integration

Radiology Integration

Lab Integration

Hospital Integration

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Clinics

Others

Key players involved in the market such as

Oracle Corporation,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.,

Capsule Technologies, Inc.,

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.,

CIOX Health LLC,

Leidos Holdings, Inc.,

Nuance Communications, Inc.,

Dell Technologies Inc., and

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Regional Outlook of Healthcare IT Integration Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

