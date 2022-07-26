Feed Enzymes Market Show Maximum Potential Growth at a 8.1% in 2030 States the Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Provision of feed cost-efficiency is a significant factor driving global feed enzymes market revenue growth

Feed Enzymes Market Size – USD 1.42 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Increasing livestock population in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feed enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 2.89 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2030, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The provision of feed cost-efficiency can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of feed enzymes. Using feed enzymes is cost-effective in various different ways. Enzyme supplements are an effective approach to promoting general good health in farmed animals by increasing the absorption rate of supplements in the stomach. Animals will be healthier for longer periods of time owing to better nutrient retention from their feed, which aids intestinal health and prevents the formation of disease-causing microscopic organisms. This can reduce sickness and ailment frequency in animals, lowering veterinarian costs and increasing overall efficiency.

The Global Feed Enzymes Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period.

Global Feed Enzymes Market Research Report and Forecast to 2030 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Feed Enzymes Market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments.

Key Players Operating in the Global Feed Enzymes Market are:

BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Associated British Foods plc, Novozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Kemin Industries, Inc., and Novus International.

The carbohydrase segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of carbohydrase by most animal feed manufacturers and livestock producers to be used as an enzyme. Livestock producers choose to utilize carbohydrase owing to its advantages. Multi-Carbohydrase (MC) supplements such as xylanase, glucanase, and arabinofuranosidase, have been demonstrated to improve energy and protein utilization, nutritional digestibility, and growth rates in chicken.

The microorganism segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the higher use of these sources to extract feed enzymes. Enzymes play an important role in a range of industrial processes and are utilized as organic catalysts. Microbial enzymes, which are generated from diverse microorganisms, are known to be superior enzymes, especially for large-scale industrial applications. Microbial sources of enzyme production are the most desired source for industrial enzyme production as microorganisms are freely available, grow quickly, and can be genetically modified to generate enzymes that work optimally under diverse industrial production circumstances.

The poultry segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of enzyme additives in poultry feed due to its various benefits and cost-effectiveness. When enzymes are included in the meal, the quantity of energy accessible to the birds increases by 3 to 5%. Adding amylase, protease, and xylanase enzymes to chicken diets allows producers to save money on feed as energy is the most expensive resource in the diet. Supplementing feed with enzymes costs about USD 1.50 per ton of feed. Lower energy layer diets can save up to USD 2.50 per ton, whereas high energy turkey diets can save up to USD 4.00 per ton.

Emergen Research has segmented the global feed enzymes market on the basis of type, source, livestock and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Phytase

Protease

Carbohydrase

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the Feed Enzymes Market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region.

