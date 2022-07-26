Virtual Visor Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

A virtual visor is a transparent LED/LCD screen, equipped with a driver-monitoring camera. It is a technologically advanced form of the traditional sun visor

Rising number of road accidents or mishaps, increasing concerns regarding automotive safety & rising demand for high-end luxury autonomous vehicles with advanced safety features” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A virtual visor is a transparent LED/LCD screen, equipped with a driver-monitoring camera. It is a technologically advanced form of the traditional sun visor used in automobiles to protect the driver’s eyes from the blinding sun rays and provide a clearer view of the road ahead. However, the sun visor blocks major portions of the driver’s field-of-view while blocking the sunlight, resulting in road severe car accidents. The transparent LED/LCD screen of the virtual visor effectively blocks the visor areas and prevents the sun rays from blinding the driver’s eyes, offering enhanced visibility and safety. Another key factor expected to drive the global virtual visor market growth in the foreseeable future is the surging demand for high-end luxury and autonomous vehicles, especially in North America, Europe, and other developed regions of the world with high per capita income.

The study on the Global Virtual Visor Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Virtual Visor market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Virtual Visor industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Virtual Visor industry.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/796

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

On the basis of product type, the global virtual visor market is mainly segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment was the most dominant in terms of revenue contribution in 2020. The segment is projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing need for enhanced road visibility and driver’s safety and rapid integration of virtual visors with advanced LCD and LED displays and high-tech cameras in automobiles.

Among application segments, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period due to favorable factors. Rise in production and sales of passenger vehicles globally, growing demand for luxury and autonomous cars, increasing focus of manufacturers on integration of high-end safety features, and stringent government regulations for automotive safety are the key factors contributing to this segment’s growth.

Among regional markets, Europe emerged as the largest market for virtual visor in terms of revenue share contribution in 2020. Major factors supporting revenue growth in the Europe market are increasing man Rising number of road accidents or mishaps, increasing concerns regarding automotive safety, and rising demand for high-end luxury autonomous vehicles with advanced safety features are some of the key factors driving market growth

ufacture and sales of luxury cars and high-end electric vehicles in the region, high income levels of individuals, stringent government norms related to automotive safety, and presence of technology leaders including Bosch, which introduced the virtual visor in 2020.

The North America virtual visor market is expected to display robust growth in revenue over the forecast period, mainly due to growing adoption of leading-edge automotive technologies, rising trend of self-driving or autonomous vehicles, growing automotive safety concerns. High per capita income is another major factor driving the North America market revenue growth.

In January 2020, leading Germany-based technology company Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the state-of-the-art Virtual Visor technology, which is quickly replacing the conventionally used automotive sun visors. The tech giant launched the all-new virtual visor at the 2020 CES (International Consumer Electronics Show). The AI-enabled virtual visor has a transparent LCD panel with an integrated camera visor to selectively block the main sunlight areas and provide a clearer view of the road.

Leading Companies of the Virtual Visor Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Weetect, Visor-AR, Sunvisors India Private Limited, Irvine Automotive Products, Kasai Kygo Co. Ltd., KÖBO GmbH & Co. KG, and Atlas Holdings.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/796

Furthermore, the report divides the Virtual Visor market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, the global virtual visor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Screens (LCD, LED, Camera, Others)

Software

AI

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, etc.)

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Virtual Visor market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Virtual Visor market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/796

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Virtual Visor Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Virtual Visor market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Virtual Visor market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Virtual Visor market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/796

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Automotive Telematics Market

https://vandanaswarajmantu.wixsite.com/website-1/post/automotive-telematics-market-revenue-demand-driving-factors-key-players-strategies-trends-fore

Silicon Photonics Devices Market

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/view/emergenresearch/689576479097520128?source=share

Silicon Photonics Devices Market

https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/chhayachavan2/contents/323956?code=1950a062-2a09-4e33-a6ca-ab4cf1bdfec6&share_content=true

Silicon Photonics Devices Market

https://vandanaswarajmantu.wixsite.com/website-1/post/silicon-photonics-devices-market-size-demand-regional-trends-and-opportunities-revenue-analysis

Retinal Imaging Market

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/view/emergenresearch/689656918749462528?source=share

Retinal Imaging Market

https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/chhayachavan2/contents/324592?code=86ab5d9b-fc11-46d7-83f0-05d35d0eb9e9&share_content=true

Retinal Imaging Market

https://vandanaswarajmantu.wixsite.com/website-1/post/retinal-imaging-market-revenue-demand-driving-factors-key-players-strategies-trends-forecast-t

Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market

https://blogfreely.net/vandanamanturgekar/commercial-vehicle-sensors-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions-drivers

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market

https://blogfreely.net/vandanamanturgekar/surgical-instrument-tracking-systems-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market

https://blogfreely.net/vandanamanturgekar/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions-drivers

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.