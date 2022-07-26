Fantasy Sports Market Worth US$ 47940 million by 2028 Research Reports with Global Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy Sports Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Fantasy Sports market during the forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fantasy Sports market size is estimated to be worth USD 19930 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 47940 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation: -

Segment by Types: -



Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hockey

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Fantasy Basketball is the main type, with a share of about 30%.

Segment by Applications: -

Individual Competition



Team Competition

Team competition is the main application, which holds a share of about 90%.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

North America and Europe are the main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market.

Key Players in the Fantasy Sports Market: -

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

MyFantasyLeague

Bovada

Sportech

Fantrax

StarsDraft

Fantasy Feud

Ballr

FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market

