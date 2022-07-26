Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR of 14.6 % by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma and the increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about initial diagnosis.

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size – USD 1.95 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.6 %, Market Trends – The rise in the emphasis on personalized medicine.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for Hematologic Malignancies Testing can be attributed to the rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma. 10% of all hematologic cancers are due to multiple myeloma. It is estimated that about 12,830 deaths from multiple myeloma (7,190 in men and 5,640 in women) will happen in 2020.

Besides, increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the initial diagnosis of Hematologic Malignancies is anticipated to stimulate growth over the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on personalized medicine is also expected to drive the market growth of global Hematologic Malignancies Testing. This procedure can be used in a very particular way to identify and diagnose disorders, classifying those through hereditary variance instead of by symptoms. This encourages more precise and efficient therapies, strengthening the prognosis of patients.

However, complications related to genetic cancer tests' analytical reliability are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the forecasted period.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key players include ArcherDx, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Invitae Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cancer Genetics Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Asuragen, Inc., and Invivoscribe, Inc. among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, Sysmex Corporation received japan marketing clearance for BGI Genomics Coronavirus kit distribution. This initiative will strengthen its position in Japan.

During the forecast timeline, the Next-generation sequencing segment will hold the largest market with a CAGR of 14.8%. In next-generation sequencing, the steadily developing cohort of technologies allowing the detection of gene variations present in Rna and DNA. In the case of hematologic malignancies, such differences provide diagnostic relevance.

It is expected that the Leukemia segment will hold the largest market throughout the forecasted period. The demand for early diagnosis and growing the cases of leukemia are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services

Kits

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunohistochemistry

Next-generation sequencing

Fluorescence in situ hybridization

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Multiple myeloma

Myelodysplastic syndrome

Leukemia

Myeloproliferative neoplasms

Lymphoma

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Institutions

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Laboratories

Key Features of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

