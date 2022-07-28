Mr. Achal Chaurasia emphasizes on the crucial role that startup industry is playing to boost the Indian economy.

Mr. Achal Chaurasia

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Achal Chaurasia is committed to supporting the startup ecosystem in a myriad of ways as he truly believes in its potential to contribute immensely to the Indian economy.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic brought unprecedented consequences to the country’s economy. While most industries crumbled because of the country-wide lockdowns imposed on the face of surging coronavirus cases, one industry that witnessed a boom is the startup industry. According to the economic survey, in 2021-22, 14000 startups gained recognition by the government. In the year 2021, 44 Indian startups gained the status of unicorns taking the total count of unicorns to 83. These developments gave India the third position globally in terms of the startup ecosystem.

Mr. Achal Chaurasia believes that startups are emerging as the mainstay of new employment opportunities. In a developing country like India with a considerable size of the working population, the creation of new jobs and giving opportunities to talented young people give the Indian economy a much-needed push.

Technology and innovation lie at the core of the startup industry. Mr. Achal Chaurasia highlights the importance of startups on the technological front by saying, “A flourishing startup ecosystem provides the path for technological advancements. Startups strive to produce innovative technology-based solutions to the problems that our country and the world at large are facing.” He also cites several instances during the covid-19 pandemic when startups in different sectors of our country stepped up and contributed greatly to alleviating the growing stress. Unarguably, startups are playing a pivotal role in placing the country in a better position globally in terms of technology.

He spreads light on the mutually beneficial collaboration between startups and multinational companies. “This proliferating development is crucial for boosting the Indian economy.” He continued, “The role of Indian startups is not limited to only India. They are gradually entering the global market by partnering with entities all around the world. Global investors are also taking a keen interest by realizing the potential that these startups hold.”

Mr. Chaurasia, a key advocate of developing a thriving startup culture to enhance the country’s economy also underlined the relentless efforts made by the Indian government for supporting startups. The government has launched a Startup India Action Plan with the same motive. By realizing the ability of startups to give aid to the Indian economy, the government of India has been working on every aspect of its development from legal support to incentives and incubation.

“It is the combined work of the corporate world as well as the government that will continue to support the startup industry to emerge as the bedrock of the Indian economy”, Mr. Achal Chaurasia concluded.