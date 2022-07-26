Peccala - the automated crypto platform - launches its first referral campaign
Peccala - the fully automated crypto platform - launches its first referral campaign and is giving away prizes to its users.PRAHA, PRAHA, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peccala is proud to announce that it has launched yesterday its first referral campaign.
Many of our users have joined based on recommendations from others and we have been working hard to find the best way to say thank you to all of you who have invited your friends to try our product. Part of Peccala's mission is to ensure everyone has equal opportunities and can benefit from a product. We believe that if you win and win. In the same vein, we wanted our first campaign to help you all win.
To participate is simple! The more friends you refer to Peccala, the more chances you have to get one of our three prizes.
Prizes:
An iPad 10, 2
A Peccala Set Mystery Box
A Peccala T-Shirt
Promotion period: 25/07/2022 9:00 AM (CET) to 29/07/2022 17:00 PM (CET)
Prize winners will be contacted via email and announced on the 01st of August on our social media channels. Your personal data will be kept private and no real private details will be shared online.
Link for the campaign here: https://www.peccala.com/campaign
Peccala is a fully automated and hassle-free crypto investment platform for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with the complexities of the crypto landscape.
Peccala was founded in 2021 by Aldo Mora Sanchez, Laura Arcade and JJ Jones. The company is on a mission to make crypto investing an effortless, enjoyable and profitable experience for investors of all levels and backgrounds.
This vision is backed by early stage VC fund Antler, and five forward thinking angel investors.
For more information visit: www.peccala.com
To join our waitlist visit: https://www.peccala.com/waitlist
For press and media related topics contact: marketing@peccala.com
Marina Miranda de Mattos
Peccala
+ +41762274163
