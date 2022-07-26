5g Fixed Wireless Access Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 480 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 106.3%, Market Trend –Increase in need of IoT and high-speed network connectivity

Rising need to improve high-speed network connectivity, increase in deployment of M2M and IoT technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed deployment of advanced technologies such as Machine To Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. Rising concerns regarding performance capabilities of networks, high-speed broadband, and improved telecommunication technology such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are factors driving increasing focus on high-speed packet access, and improved performance of existing Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) protocols, which in turn has been boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasingly stringent government regulations to improve standard of smart cities with respect to various application such as smart parking, monitoring cities with drones, security surveillance, and network connectivity services is expected to fuel adoption of 5G fixed wireless access going ahead.

The latest and updated research report on the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market covers a comprehensive overview of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2021, Cellular South Inc. (C spire), which is a leading manufacturer in network connectivity, introduced a new software-defined solution that helps businesses in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee upgrade application performance, reduce total cost of ownership, and simplify Wide Area Network (WAN) performance while improving traffic flow and reducing pressure on overall operations.

In March 2021, AT&T Inc. announced plans to acquire 80MHz C-band spectrum to complement its 5G network on low-band for delivering high speeds network connectivity. The company is also expecting to add new users of HBO Max streaming service due unlimited wireless plan streaming service advantage at no extra cost, and user get free access to AT&T 5G wireless network.

Sub–6 GHz accounted for largest revenue share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020, driven by continuous improvement in communication and information exchange services, and increasing investment in 5G fixed wireless access by major players.

Services segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period, rising deployment of Artificial Intelligence solutions and robots providing services in industrial and commercial sectors are factors driving growth of this segment.

Semi urban segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of optical fiber networks and availability of areas to build the infrastructure for 5G network setup is prompting major market players to invest in semi urban areas.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

AT&T Inc., Cellular South Inc. (C spire), Cisco, Cohere Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Hrvatski Telekom, Huawei, Mimosa Networks Inc., Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN), Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics.

Furthermore, the report divides the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G fixed wireless access market on the basis of operating frequency, offering, demographic, application, and region:

Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sub–6 GHz

24 GHz–39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Services

Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access industry

