Security Information and Event Management Market size reached USD 9.92 Bn in 2030, States the Report by Emergen Research

Rising adoption of cloud-based services among the organizations is a key factor driving security information and event management market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global security information and event management market size reached USD 4.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of cloud-based services among the organizations is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Global Security Information and Event Management Market Research Report and Forecast to 2030 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Security Information and Event Management Market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Security Information and Event Management Market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2030

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution is a vital tool at present to ensure that organizations have proactive monitoring in place to detect potential threats and respond appropriately. It allows organizations to keep a closer eye on the log sources integrated with SIEM. It is useful for retaining logs for a longer period of time in accordance with compliance requirements. With on-premises SIEM solutions, today's growing businesses face enormous challenges in detecting and responding to increasing cyber threats/attacks.

Key Highlights of Report :

The retail and e-commerce segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to the rising concern to secure e-commerce data, and personal and financial information of the customers. Retail sector is the main target for hackers due to the large amount of monetary transactions taking place in this sector via, debit cards, credit cards, and other payment systems. Ransomware is the major type of cyber-attack that retailers face. According to a survey, 44% of retail organizations was hit by ransomware attack in 2020.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs, which creates high demand for security information and event management among these enterprises. In addition, SMEs are easy targets for hackers as almost two-thirds of SMEs have no data security strategy. Attackers focus on SMEs as an easy target. Rising concerns about cyber-attacks among SMEs are expected to support revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America is accounted for largest revenue share in the global security information and event management market in 2021 due to the rising concerns of cyberattacks in countries across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, stringent government regulations and security compliances in countries across the region in expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Security Information and Event Management Market Report Include : IBM Corporation, McAfee Corp, Utimaco Safeware, NortonLifeLock Inc., SolarWinds, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., LogPoint AS, Trend Micro Inc., Splunk Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global security information and event management market on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Security Information and Event Management Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Security Information and Event Management Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

What does this Report Deliver :

Market Estimation for 20+ Countries

Customization on Segments, Regions, and Company Profiles

100+ tables, 150+ Figures

Global and Country Market Trends

Comprehensive Mapping of Industry Parameters

Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Market Participants

Market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact on the market

Market growth rate till 2030

Global and Country Market trends

Regulatory scenario, regional dynamics, and insights of leading countries in each region

Segment trends and analysis

Opportunity analysis by region and country

