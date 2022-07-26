Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028
Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trend – Increasing adoption of green-building technologies
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration. Increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular and respiratory disorders resulting from air pollution have increased demand for air pollution monitoring systems in different industries such as petrochemical industries, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and residential and commercial industries.
The Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market along with crucial statistical data about the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Some Key Findings From the Report:
In January 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust opened a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the port operation center in Mumbai, India. The CAAQMS monitors real-time parameters like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, ozone, CO, NOx, NO, and VOCs.
Outdoor monitors system segment is expected to register a 5.7% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Indoor monitors segment accounted for largest share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes and rising preference for pollution-free indoor environments.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to major prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases due to rising air pollution, rapid industrialization, and government initiatives for commercialization and development of AQMS in countries in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Indoor Monitors
Fixed
Portable
Outdoor Monitors
Fixed
Portable
AQM Stations
Dust & Particulate
Wearables
Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Continuous Monitoring
Passive Monitoring
Intermittent Monitoring
Manual Monitoring
Stack Monitoring
Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Physical Pollutants
Chemical Pollutant
Biological Pollutants
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Residential and Commercial Industry
Government Agencies and Academic Institutions
Petrochemical Industry
Power Generation Plants
Pharmaceutical Industry
Smart City Authority
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market.
Radical Highlights of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.
Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Size Worth USD 6.78 Billion in 2028