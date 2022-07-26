Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trend – Increasing adoption of green-building technologies

Rising public concerns related to environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are key factors driving revenue growth of the global AQMS market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration. Increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular and respiratory disorders resulting from air pollution have increased demand for air pollution monitoring systems in different industries such as petrochemical industries, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and residential and commercial industries.

The Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market along with crucial statistical data about the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In January 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust opened a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the port operation center in Mumbai, India. The CAAQMS monitors real-time parameters like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, ozone, CO, NOx, NO, and VOCs.

Outdoor monitors system segment is expected to register a 5.7% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Indoor monitors segment accounted for largest share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes and rising preference for pollution-free indoor environments.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to major prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases due to rising air pollution, rapid industrialization, and government initiatives for commercialization and development of AQMS in countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

Outdoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

AQM Stations

Dust & Particulate

Wearables

Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Physical Pollutants

Chemical Pollutant

Biological Pollutants

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Residential and Commercial Industry

Government Agencies and Academic Institutions

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Smart City Authority

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry.

Radical Highlights of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.

Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Size Worth USD 6.78 Billion in 2028