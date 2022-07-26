Low Intensity Sweeteners Market to Reach USD 2.36 Billion by 2030; Rising Demand for Healthy and Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

The expansion of the low intensity sweeteners market is aided by increased research & development spending in low intensity sweeteners.

A sweetener is a substance that is added to food to give it a basic sweetness taste. Typically, this substance is referred to as a sugar substitute. Low-intensity sweeteners are a low-calorie or zero-calorie sugar substitute that provides a sweet taste while keeping the calories in check. It is important in the weight-loss process. Low-intensity sweeteners are different from high-intensity sweeteners in that they do not impact insulin levels. It is widely used in the food and beverage industry, as well as pharmaceuticals, confectionary, and other industries.



Low-intensity sweeteners also aid to maintain insulin levels after they've been consumed. Drinks with minimal to no sugar content are being produced by beverage manufacturers. Low-intensity sweeteners are used by diabetics and obese people. People all throughout the world, for example, are becoming more health conscious. The Low intensity sweeteners market is predicted to grow at a faster rate in the coming years.



Life expectancy has been steadily increasing in recent years, with a greater focus on quality. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are paying more attention to their lifestyles and diets, resulting in a surge in demand for global low-intensity sweeteners around the world. Furthermore, the young generation's increased emphasis on fitness may drive market growth soon in a positive direction. Growing interest, rising healthcare expenditures, and rising public understanding about the importance of a proper diet in advancing a system are just a few of the important elements driving the global market forward.



Key players operating in the global low intensity sweeteners market are ADM, Anderson Advanced Ingredients, Apura Ingredients, Bonumose Inc., CJ CheilJedang, Daesang Corporation, Foodchem International Corporation, Fooding Group Limited, Hylen Co., Ltd, Icon Foods, Ingredion Incorporated, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Roquette Frères, Samyang Corporation, Savanna Ingredients, Shandong Saigo Group Corporation, Sweeteners Plus, Tate & Lyle, Van Wankum Ingredients and Whole Earth Brands among others. To enhance their market position in the global low intensity sweeteners market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• Cargill Inc. acquired PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo TBK, an Indonesian producer of Sorbitol, in December 2015 to expand its low-intensity sweetener business. The goal of this strategic acquisition was to expand in Asia's low-intensity sweeteners market, notably in Southeast Asia and Indonesia, and therefore improve the company's global position.



• Sweetener Vantage Expert Systems, a set of new and revolutionary sweetener solution design tools, as well as an education programme, will be launched by Tate & Lyle in July 2020. This will assist formulators in developing sugar-free foods and beverages utilising low-calorie sweeteners.



The allulose segment is anticipated to increase at the fastest CAGR of around 5.7% over the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into sorbitol, maltitol, xylitol, d-tagatose, erythritol, mannitol, allulose, others. Over the forecast period, the allulose category is anticipated to increase at the fastest CAGR of around 5.7%. Allulose is a low-calorie sugar with a clean, sweet flavour like table sugar. As allulose is allowed to be removed from total and added sugar levels, the demand for allulose is likely to increase, boosting industrial innovation.



The pharmaceutical and personal care products segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the low intensity sweeteners market.



The application segment is divided into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, others. The pharmaceutical and personal care products segment is expected to be the fastest-growing section in the low intensity sweeteners market, according to application. Low intensity sweeteners' functional qualities, such as spreading capacity, workability, and compressibility, are driving up demand in pharmaceutical and personal care product applications.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Low Intensity Sweeteners Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global low intensity sweeteners market with a market share of around 34.6% and a market value of around 0.5 billion in 2020. The Asia-Pacific region's growing demand for healthy, low-calorie foods and beverages propels the low-intensity sweeteners industry. Sweetener production has been high in Europe, followed by Asia Pacific. China, on the other hand, has been a large consumer of sweeteners. In the market for low intensity sweeteners, the same tendency has been noticed. Low-intensity sweetener consumption is highest in China, and the market for low-intensity sweeteners is growing rapidly. This is due to the increased demand for sugar-free products in Asia Pacific, as well as consumers' high awareness of new products on the market.



About the report:



The global low intensity sweeteners market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



