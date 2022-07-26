Global Dementia Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 39,663.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dementia drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20,677.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dementia Drugs Market:

Increasing clinical trials by market players for dementia drug development is expected to drive the global dementia drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, on May 5, 2022, Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical stage biopharmaceutical company had announced that the initiation of Phase IIA Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial for AL001 Treatment of Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s first patient with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease had been dosed in a 12-month Phase IIA multiple ascending dose study for dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease. The MAD study is for the purpose of evaluating the safety and tolerability of AL001 under multiple-dose, steady-state conditions and determining the maximum tolerated dose in patients diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global dementia drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period due to increasing awareness for prevention of dementia by key players or government organizations. For instance, on May 19, 2022, The North Dakota Department of Human Services, U.S. organized a public webinar to discuss the education and care consultation and support services offered to address the needs of individuals and family members, as well as outreach to professionals about the benefits of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s diseases and related dementia.

Among Distribution Channel, the Hospital Pharmacies segment holds a dominant position, owing to increasing inorganic activities such as partnership among market players. For instance, according to Researchers from Trinity College, in partnership with Tallaght University Hospital, Hospital Clinic de Barcelona and HOPE the European Hospital and Healthcare Federation, have developed a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) focusing on dementia-friendly hospital design. The MOOC guides health professionals and others in the design of a hospital experience that supports the needs of dementia patients. Among other considerations, the MOOC helps professionals understand the symptoms of dementia and related impairments, and how these affect the patient’s experience of the hospital setting.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dementia drugs market include Eisai, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., Inc, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dementia Drugs Market, By Drug Class: MAO Inhibitors Cholinesterase Inhibitors Glutamate Inhibitor

Global Dementia Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others

Global Dementia Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





