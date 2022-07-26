Global Shared Satellite Services Market 2022 – Company Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Recent Development 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Shared Satellite Services Market increase in instances of cellular network failures in remote access areas

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study on the Global Shared Satellite Services Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Shared Satellite Services Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Shared Satellite Services Market industry.

Revenue growth of the market is attributed to increasing adoption of high definition video channels and Direct-To-Home (DTH) Subscription coupled with surge in demand for broadband and corporate enterprise networks at high speeds. Demand for DTH services and number of subscribers has increased substantially in the last few years, owing to increasing adoption of smartphones, which is resulting in high demand for high-speed satellite internet connectivity. On 10 September 2019 for instance, Amagi launched new broadcasting monitoring facility which can monitor approximately 1,000 channels 24X7 through Machine Learning (ML)- advanced automation capabilities.

Demand for Direct-to-Home (DTH) services and substantial increase in the number of subscribers in the past few years are significant factors driving revenue growth of the global shared satellite services market

Top Companies Profiled in the Shared Satellite Services Market Report Include : ABB, Samsung SDI Co, Tesla, Inc., BYD Company, Eguana Technologies, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Huawei, Eaton Corporation plc, and LG Chem.

Furthermore, there is an increase in instances of cellular network failures in remote access areas. In these areas, services such as video, data, and voice services are important to ensure a high level of assured connectivity. Hence, there is a rising need for more secure and direct access to fulfill limitations in terrestrial network services. In order to address such instances, on 10 December 2020, BSNL partnered with Skylo to launch a satellite-based narrowband IoT network that is aimed at connecting ground infrastructure satellites of BSNL even in remote areas

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

On 22 October 2021, Bellatrix Aerospace and Dhruva Space, Indian space technology startups signed an agreement for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen and Turbo Ltd. (L&T). The partnership is to work toward joint development of new products and manufacturing abiding by new space laws.

The Channel broadcast segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to the increase in demand for direct-to-home satellite broadcasting services. There has been a rapid shift from TV to digital platforms which is affecting the revenue of broadcasting channels. Furthermore, broadcasters are adapting to such changes as there is an increased demand from various countries’ households such as the U.S. for over-the-top (OTT) delivery systems. Moreover, new innovative ways to disseminate information are becoming more valuable such as expansion of news coverage on OTT delivery systems by Apple and Roku followed by technological innovations in weather forecasting systems are together expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

The IT & telecom segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for improved voice and data clarity for enabling enhanced user experience. Increased support of terrestrial mobile network antennas to supplement mobile satellite services offered by circling communications satellites is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years latest Shared Satellite Services Market trends The Global Shared Satellite Services Market report is an all-inclusive document on the current scenario of the global Shared Satellite Services Market industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global shared satellite services market based on product type, service type, orbit type, payload type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fixed Satellite

Mobile Satellite

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Channel Broadcast

Wholesale

Audiovisual Contribution and Distribution

Broadband and Enterprise Network

Backhaul Services

Managed Services

Others

Orbit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

LEO

MEO

GEO

Payload Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Communication

Imaging

Navigation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

Satellite Communication

Science & Exploration

Mapping & Navigation

Space Observation

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace

Government

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Telecom and IT

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Shared Satellite Services Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Shared Satellite Services Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

