Agriculture Analytics Market Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast & Manufacturers Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the agriculture sector and rising need to improve crop management are key factors driving market revenue growth

Agriculture Analytics Market Size – USD 827.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.0%, Market Trends – Growing trend of urban farming” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2,041.6 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and other analytics tool in the agriculture sector to improve crop yield and enhance work efficiency.

This comprehensive analysis of the fastest-growing Agriculture Analytics market provides insights that will help stakeholders identify both opportunities and challenges. The 2021 market could see another significant year for Agriculture Analytics. This report provides insights into the company's activities and financial status (company profiles are needed if you are looking to raise capital or win investors), recent developments (Mergers and Acquisitions), and the most up-to-date SWOT analysis.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/696

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2020, John Deere announced the acquisition of Harvest Profit, which is a leading provider of farm profitability software based in Fargo, North Dakota, US. Harvest Profit software is expected to help customers of John Deere with a forward-looking financial lens and enhanced visibility into the profitability of their farms and the insights provided by the software would help them to make better decisions regarding management of operations.

Solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need for more accurate crop forecasting and yields is driving demand for agriculture analytics solutions.

Large farms segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Large farms are increasingly adopting big data IoT sensors in order to monitor farms and get information regarding tractor availability, service due dates, and fuel refill alerts.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Deere & Company, IBM, Bayer AG, SAP SE, Trimble, Accenture, DeLaval, Iteris, Inc., Oracle, and AGRIVI.

To obtain all-inclusive information, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-analytics-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Agriculture Analytics market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agriculture analytics market on the basis of component, farm size, deployment modes, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Farms

Large Farms

Deployment Modes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Livestock Analytics

Farm Analytics

Aquaculture Analytics

Others

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/696

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Reasons to Buy This Agriculture Analytics Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/696

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Cryptocurrency Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cryptocurrency-market

Patch Management Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patch-management-market

cerebrospinal fluid management market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cerebrospinal-fluid-management-market

ai in healthcare market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-healthcare-market

ehealth market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ehealth-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.