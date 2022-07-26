Dialysis Market is forecast to hit USD 142.51 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of glomerulonephritis, inflammations, and cysts in kidneys is a key factor driving dialysis market revenue growth

Dialysis Market Trends – Rapid advancements in dialysis systems and increasing initiatives regarding assisted peritoneal dialysis of aged patients” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dialysis market size reached USD 94.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of kidney diseases, including kidney failure, is a crucial factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Dialysis is a crucial medical procedure for purification of blood artificially in case of patients who have non-functional kidneys, or their kidneys are damaged due to physical injury, co-morbidities, or other medical conditions. According to the statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over six million adults over the age of 18 are diagnosed with kidney disease in the U.S., which accounts for 2.4% of the total U.S. adult population. Diabetes and high blood pressure have been attributed as the leading causes of the medical condition.

Increasing incidence of glomerulonephritis, inflammations, and cysts in kidneys is a key factor driving dialysis market revenue growth . Top Companies Profiled in the Dialysis Market Report Include : NephroPlus, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DaVita Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Nipro Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., and Dialife SA

The study on the Global Dialysis Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Dialysis Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Dialysis Market industry.

The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. The relative ease of performing the procedure and minimal invasion make it a preferable mode of dialysis for patients undergoing dialysis. The procedure involves removal of blood from the patient through an intravenous needle and filter it by passing it through a dialyzing filter before pumping it back into the patient. Presence of medical professionals during hemodialysis for assistance has increased adoption of the procedure among patients, and is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment over the coming years.

The software and services segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing dependence of geriatric and aged patients for assisted dialysis procedures is driving revenue growth of this segment. Assisted peritoneal dialysis services have been implemented and offered in many countries in Europe. Companies have developed Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) in recent years in order to make dialysis procedures more accessible and easy for patients.

It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years latest Dialysis Market trends The Global Dialysis Market report is an all-inclusive document on the current scenario of the global Dialysis Market industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dialysis market on the basis of type, product, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hemodialysis

Conventional Hemodialysis

Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Equipment

Dialyzers

Catheters

Water Treatment Systems

Software and Services

Instruments

Drugs

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Care

Regional Overview:

The global Dialysis Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Dialysis Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

Overall, the Dialysis Market intelligence report deduces accurate market estimations by utilizing the principles of Breakdown and Data Triangulation to assess factors like shift in consumer inclination, existent knowledgebase, market valuation, and verified sources. These aspects might play a crucial role in the potential growth of the worldwide sector.

