Small Launch Vehicle Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | Blue Origin, SpaceX, ISpacefleet Ltd, Arianespace SA ETC

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites is a significant factor driving revenue growth of the global small launch vehicle market

Small Launch Vehicle Market Size – USD 1.05 Billion in 2021,Market Trends – Increasing partnerships between private enterprises and academia and increased usage of CubeSats” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small launch vehicle market size was USD 1.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth of small launch vehicles can be attributed to the growing demand for dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites. Demand for small launch vehicles is increasing due to increasing association among space agencies for shared launches, where larger satellite determines the launch date and orbital path. These constraints result in several limitations so that the operators fail to realize the full potential of a small satellite\'s mission, thus creating an increased demand for small launch vehicles.

Some of the key participants in this Small Launch Vehicle Market industry include:

Blue Origin, LLC, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), Interorbital Systems Corporation, Arianespace SA, CubeCab, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Spacefleet Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and IHI Corporation.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1160

The small launch vehicle market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecast period, attributed to the increasing launch of small satellites in various end-use applications and supportive government initiatives for boosting space activities. On 3 December 2020, the Department of Space (DoS), India, announced entering into an agreement with Agnikul Cosmos, a startup firm. The agreement allows Agnikul Cosmos to access facilities at ISRO India Space Research Organization) to develop a small launch vehicle. The non-disclosure agreement by the Department of Space was signed post setting up of IN-SPACe, the authorization and regulatory body under the Department of Space for allowing private players to carry out space related activities in India.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2021, Gilmour Space Technologies, a startup based in Australia, announced raising USD 61 million in Series C funding to launch Eris in space. Eris, a small launch vehicle, is a 25-meter rocket capable of delivering a payload of up to 215 Kg to sun synchronous orbit.

By platform, the land segment contributed to a larger revenue share in 2020. Majority of small launch vehicles take off from locations on land. Land platform as launch base offers ease of assembling the launch vehicle, fuel handling, easy availability of launch spacecraft, proper mating of launch vehicle and spacecraft, such as satellite and inspecting launch readiness. Also, launching from a current, fixed land platform is the least expensive. In the case of mobile land launchers, the cost is a bit high due to the development necessary for mobility features.

By propellant, the liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. In a liquid propellant launch vehicle, fuel and oxidizer are kept in separate tanks and are supplied through a system of turbo pumps, valves, and pipes to a combustion chamber to generate the thrust. Liquid-fueled small launch vehicles have higher specific impulses as compared to solid-fueled vehicles. Also, liquid-fueled launch vehicles can be throttled, shut, and restarted. Launch vehicles using turbo pumps allow propellant tanks to be at very much less pressure as compared to combustion chamber

Explore Detailed Insights on Small Launch Vehicle Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-launch-vehicle-market

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Small Launch Vehicle Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Scope of the Global Small Launch Vehicle Market Report :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Small Launch Vehicle Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

To understand how our Small Launch Vehicle Market can bring difference to your business strategy: Get Sample PDF

Global Small Launch Vehicle Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Small Launch Vehicle Market industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Small Launch Vehicle Market industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Small Launch Vehicle Market industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Small Launch Vehicle Market industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Small Launch Vehicle Market industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Small Launch Vehicle Market market post-pandemic.

This report can be customized as per the requirements; talk to our team @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/call-schedule/1160

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global small launch vehicle market on the basis of platform, payload range, propellant, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Land

Sea

Air

Balloon

Payload Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

0-500 Kg

501-2,200 Kg

Propellant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solid

Liquid

Hybrid

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Commercial

Defense

Government

Academics

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1160

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Other Latest Report :

Green Tea Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-tea-market

Spectrometry Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spectrometry-market

Condensed Milk Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/condensed-milk-market

Vinyl Ester Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vinyl-ester-market

Oleochemicals Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oleochemicals-market



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.