Prefilled Syringes Market Size (2022-2030) | Share, CAGR, Revenue, Swot Analysis, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Prefilled Syringes Market is expected to clock US$ ~13.52 billion by 2031 owing to the growing demand for easy-to-use drug delivery devices, new product lunches, and the rising target disease population.
Growth Engines
Pre-filled syringes are the most preferred choices for unit dose medication among patients. Advantages of prefilled syringes had led to their rising adoption for delivering various therapeutic products. Growing awareness for self-administration of injectables at their home or other non-clinical settings is also propelling the market growth. Manufacturers in the market are focused on launching new prefilled syringes. For instance, in November 2020, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals launched the RediTrex, a new line of methotrexate prefilled syringes for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), active rheumatoid arthritis, and severe psoriasis in the U.S. Such product launches are driving the growth of prefilled syringes market.
The global prefilled syringes market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Type, Design, Material, Application, and Region.
Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’
Based on type, the prefilled syringes market has been segmented into
- Conventional Prefilled Syringes
- Safety Prefilled Syringes
Conventional prefilled syringes segment is further bifurcated into reusable prefilled syringes and disposable prefilled syringes. Safety prefilled syringes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Safety pre-filled syringes are safe compared to those without needle protection and are well-adapted for self-administration. Moreover, ease-of-use as these syringes have retracting needle mechanisms is also fueling the growth of this segment.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Regionally, the global prefilled syringes market has been segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Europe dominated the market for prefilled syringes holding the largest market share in 2020, followed by North America. Various factors driving the growth of prefilled syringes market in this region include the rising geriatric population, the rising targeted diseases, and growing adoption of self-injection devices. Moreover, the presence of players manufacturing technologically advanced syringes and new product launches are also propelling the prefilled syringes market growth in this region.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global prefilled syringes market include:-
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Baxter Healthcare Corporation
- Gerresheimer AG
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
- Schott AG
- Medtronic Plc
- Nipro Pharma Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- SHL Medical AG
- Haselmeier
- Among others
Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation: -
Type Outlook
- Conventional Prefilled Syringes
- Safety Prefilled Syringes
Design Outlook
- Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes
- Dual- Chamber Prefilled Syringes
- Customized Prefilled Syringes
Material Outlook
- Plastic Prefilled Syringes
- Glass Prefilled Syringes
Application Outlook
- Diabetes
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Cancer
- Thrombosis
- Anaphylaxis
- Ophthalmology
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD ~ 5.4 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|USD ~ 13.52 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of ~ 8.7%from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Segments covered
|By Type, Design, Material, Application
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
