Electromagnetic Weapons Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2028

Increasing use of electromagnetic weapons in military activities and rising investment in advanced electromagnetic weapon research and development

Electromagnetic Weapons Market Size – USD 429.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%, Market Trends – Increasing geographical conflicts” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electromagnetic weapons market size reached USD 429.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of electromagnetic weapons in military activities and rising investment in advanced electromagnetic weapon research and development are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

In addition, increasing geographical conflicts will continue to boost revenue growth of the market. In all areas, except Africa, conflict intensity in 2020 was slightly lower than in 2019. Despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, some conflicts continued unabated. Geographical conflicts and use of Unmanned Manned Vehicles (UAVs) and drones is expected to increase adoption of electromagnetic weapons among military forces is countries across the globe, which in turn is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

Non-lethal weapons segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Non-lethal weapons including taser guns, flash-bang & smoke bombs, rubber bullets, and tear gas are very effective in managing crowds and protesters, as well as in military activities because these usually cause minor to moderate injury or damage.

Airborne segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to steady deployment of electromagnetic weapons in special mission aircraft, tactical UAVs, helicopters, and fighter jets.

North America is expected to register a considerably faster revenue growth rate as compared to other regional markets in the global electromagnetic weapons market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major companies such as The Boeing Company, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Epirus Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation are among others, in countries in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems plc, The Boeing Company, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and Epirus Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Electromagnetic Weapons market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented global electromagnetic weapons on the basis of product, platform, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Lethal Weapons

Electromagnetic Bombs

Rail Guns

Electromagnetic Pulse

Non-lethal Weapons

Pulsed Energy Projectile

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Airborne

Special Mission Aircrafts

Tactical UAVs

Helicopters

Fighter Jets

Land

Handheld Electromagnetic Weapons

Armored Vehicles

Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

Combat Vehicles

Combat Support Vehicles

Weapon Systems

Defence Systems

Launch Systems

Naval

Submarines

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Combat Ships

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Reasons to Buy This Electromagnetic Weapons Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

