Real-time location systems Market Value to Cross $39.12 billion by 2030 | Emerging Growth Factors, Business Development

Real-time Location System Market

Increase in the use of smart phones & smart gadgets among people across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the real-time location systems market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant surge in the adoption of Wi-Fi in various end-use industries across the globe, immaculate availability of affordably priced sensors, wide application and acceptance of RFIDs due to its high accuracy and long battery life, availability of fast internet connectivity, persistent technological advancements in gadgets and increase in the adoption of business analytics across various industries are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global real-time location systems market based on component, technology, industry vertical and region.

The global real-time location systems market generated $3.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $39.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.7%.

Major industry players such as - Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ubisense Group PLC, AeroScout, Inc., TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., and Savi Technology.

Based on region, the area across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the RFID segment held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market. The ultra-wideband segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the of the global real-time location systems market. Lockdowns resulted in the increased adoption of RTLS in the healthcare industry so as to effectively evaluate the impact of a new telemedicine platform, allowing clinicians to conveniently interact with both healthcare workers and patients.

• Increasing use of telemedicine so as to enable healthcare workers to provide remote care for both outpatients and inpatients further promoted the market growth even more.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

