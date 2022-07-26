Protein Bars Market to Excessive Growth In Upcoming Years | Groupe Danone, Kellogg Co., General Mills, Inc.

Protein Bars

The Protein Bars market is predicted to increase by 5.9 percent CAGR from USD 4.64 billion in 2022 to USD 7.02 billion by 2028.

Coherent Market Intelligence has added a new research study titled "Protein Bars Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

In 2021, the market for protein bars was valued at USD 4.52 billion. The market is predicted to increase by 5.9 percent CAGR from USD 4.64 billion in 2022 to USD 7.02 billion by 2028.

A general overview of the market, including information on various product definitions, classifications, and players in the industry chain structure, is provided in the study named "Protein Bars Market." The competitive environment, development trends, and important critical success factors (CSFs) prevalent in the Protein Bars sector are taken into consideration when providing the quantitative and qualitative analysis for the worldwide Protein Bars market. The comprehensive industry analysis of development components, trends, flows, and sizes is included in the Global Protein Bars Market Report 2022. In order to anticipate possible market management during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028, the research also calculates current and historical market values.

Booming sale of healthy quick-eat snack solutions to uplift protein bars market growth

Market Overview:

Protein bars are quick-eat snack solutions that are especially manufactured for weight watchers, bodybuilders, athletes. These nutrition bars are designed to be a convenient source of micronutrients such as calcium, potassium, and iron, in addition to serving carbs and protein.

Competitive Landscape:

✻ Groupe Danone

✻ Kellogg Co.

✻ General Mills Inc.

✻ Premier Nutrition

✻ Abbott Laboratories

✻ Quest Nutrition

✻ Universal Nutrition Corp.

✻ Active Nutrition International GmbH.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding health benefits of protein-rich food products is primarily fueling growth of the protein bars market growth. Moreover, growing health and wellness trend and increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle among consumers is again fostering market growth.

Increasing participation of people in sports activities coupled with the increasing consumption of plant-based protein are other major factors augmenting market growth. According to the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 11.4% in 2019, bringing the total plant-based market value to $5 billion.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has affected hundreds of thousands of people around the globe. The pandemic having a significant impact on businesses and the economy worldwide. There is high demand for healthy foods after the pandemic happen but the sale of protein bar have been severely impacted due to disruption in global supply. This disruption has affected the wholesale and retail snacking business. But the growing health conscious consumer around globe is driving demand for immunity-boosting foods which will favor the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The protein bars market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9 % over the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding health benefits of protein-rich food products.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of players continuously introducing innovative like plant-based protein bar products. For instance, in July 2021, Barebells has announced the launch of two plant-based protein bar flavors, available in Salty Peanut and Hazelnut Nougat.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

For a better understanding of the market adoption of Protein Bars, the market is analysed based on its global presence in countries like North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific will dominate the Protein Bars market as a result of rising expenditures on Protein Bars. Furthermore, the business is being advanced by supportive government policies in Japan and Korea that promote the growth and development of the IT sectors.

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Using Porter's Five Force Model for the years 2022–2028, the market research group looked at demand in the global Protein Bars market. To help the reader come to more intelligent conclusions regarding the demand for the global Protein Bars market, a thorough SWOT analysis is also conducted. Data from both primary and secondary sources were gathered by us. To perform an exhaustive analysis of the market, the data analysts also used openly accessible resources such annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers. The method of analysis reflects the goal of measuring it against a number of indicators to offer a thorough understanding of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:

a current, in-depth examination of the Protein Bars marketplaces worldwide.

Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) until 2028 are included in the analyses of worldwide market trends, which also include data from 2018 and 2021, forecasts for 2022 and 2024, and data from 2018 and 2018.

With market share analysis by Protein Bars type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic region, the size of the global Protein Bars market is assessed and projected.

Highlights of the market potential for Protein Bars in the sector, as well as new applications, technological developments, and tactical advances

Through a thorough analysis of numerous Protein Bars specialised applications for new and current sub-parts, COVID-19 impacts market advancement and evaluation of practicable technology drivers.

Included are the most recent industry structure, current market competition, R&D initiatives, important growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmented sales.

Examining the patents issued for Protein Bars as well as evaluating recent developments in the market and new innovations in the field.

