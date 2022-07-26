Space DC-DC Converter Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 32.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Rising development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Space DC-DC Converter market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Space DC-DC Converter market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Space DC-DC Converter market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Global Space DC-DC Converter Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Space DC-DC Converter business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Space DC-DC Converter industry.

The global space DC-DC converter market size reached USD 32.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising numbers of satellite constellations, increasing miniaturization of space DC-DC converters, and increased deployments of small satellites are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising private funding in space exploration projects is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Satellite manufacturers are now looking for power converters that are smaller in size. Designers that want galvanically separated output power and noise reduction in an analogue circuit can leverage the advantages of the compactness of converters. DC-DC converters in miniaturized form can have very low output noise and a higher operating temperature, resulting in high switching frequencies. As a result, performance of these converters increases significantly. Hence, market players have the option to minimize device size in order to improve efficiency of DC-DC converters. Small satellites are utilized for communications and surveillance in both military and commercial applications. Because of the rising usage of satellites for surveillance, telecommunications, navigational, and remote sensing, the design and implementation of such satellites has grown significantly in recent years. The market is also expected to grow due to countries such as the United States deploying small satellites at an increasingly rapid rate. This represents a growth opportunity for various players in the space DC-DC converters market, as the rising use of small satellites is leading to increase in demand for space DC-DC converters.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Space DC-DC Converter market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Space DC-DC Converter market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

STMicroelectronics N.V., Astronics Corporation, AJ's Power Source, Inc. (AJPS), Thales Group, Vicor Corporation, Airbus Group SE, Texas Instruments Incorporated, SynQor, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation

Significant Features of the Space DC-DC Converter Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio

Comprehensive overview of the Space DC-DC Converter market on a regional and global level

The Space DC-DC Converter market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Space DC-DC Converter report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes

Capsules & Cargos

Rovers & Spacecraft Landers

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Isolated

Non-Isolated

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Enclosed

Chassis Mount

Discrete

Brick

Others

Radical Highlights of the Space DC-DC Converter Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Space DC-DC Converter market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

