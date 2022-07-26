Submit Release
GameFi Market Size by 2022-2028 with Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Types, Applications, Key Players, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameFi market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. GameFi market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Market split by Type can be divided into: -

  • By ETH
  • Based on Polygon
  • Based on Ronin
  • Based on FLOW
  • Based on BSC
  • Based on Near
  • Based on WAX

Market split by Application can be divided into: -

  • Finance
  • Game
  • Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of GameFi include: -

  • Ubisoft
  • Sky Mavis
  • Decentraland
  • Mythical Games
  • DAPPER LABS
  • Forte
  • Enjin
  • Voxie Tactics
  • Bright Star
  • Sandbox
  • FoundGame
  • Splinterlands
  • DACOCO
  • MixMarvel
  • ITAM Games
  • Biscuit Labs
  • Double Jump
  • Immutable
  • Altitude Games
  • NOD Games
  • Blockade Games
  • Loom Network
  • Lucid Sight

Key Developments in the GameFi Market: -

  • To describe GameFi Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
  • To analyze the manufacturers of GameFi, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share
  • To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and GameFi market share
  • To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application
  • To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications
  • To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
  • To describe GameFi sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Detailed TOC of Global GameFi Market 2022 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Global GameFi Forecast by Region

5 Market Size Segment by Type

6 Market Size Segment by Application

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

